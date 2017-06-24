The largest number of art galleries in any single town in India are in Delhi. The city has multilingual people believing in different faiths. All foreign missions are in Delhi and many of them have active cultural centres of their own. This rich repertoire of cultural institutions should ensure ideally a vibrant and lively cultural ethos. But sadly, it is not the scene.

With a huge population of nearly 20 million, the number of people visiting the National Museum or the Natioanl Gallery of Modern Art is very less. A large number of these visitors are the foreign tourists. Delhiwallas are fond of fun and food, but find little time for taking interest in arts. Barring Bharat Rang Mahotsav, which draws large audiences, most of the performances of music, dance, and theatre etc., are free and are poorly attended.

Unfortunately, there also the VIP culture dominates. Bored ministers and disinterested bureaucrats attend the events just to light the lamps. Nowhere in the world can you walk in a concert without a ticket unlike Delhi where coming free for an art event is a matter of right. Since one has not spent any money on buying a ticket, one has no stake in the success of the performance. It is just ‘time pass’.

The national institutions are being run in an unprofessional manner. There is no attempt to create awareness. Politicians and bureaucrats are unconcerned about culture. In the past three decades or so, the Centre had ministers and secretaries of culture, who had encountered culture for the first and last time in their political and civil services career.

Compared to other cities, Delhi seems to have lost its sophistication of taste and artistic sensibility, despite having the infrastructure to sustain and nurture them. Embarrassingly, Delhi can claim to be crime capital and can take very little pride in being a culture capital!

Ashok Vajpeyi

poet, essayist, literary-cultural critic, and a cultural and arts administrator