NEW DELHI: Delhi Police, busy probing and removing illegal constructions in the capital, has encroached on parts of MSO Building, which houses its headquarters. It has illegally put up temporary offices and cabins in the common area for almirahs and filing cabinets.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which has offices in the same building, has asked the Delhi Police to remove the illegal structures since they block free movement in space necessary for safe evacuation in the event of a fire. “We’ve asked them to remove the illegal constructions since they pose a great danger to people working in the building in case a fire breaks out,” a PWD officer said.

Special Commissioner of Police, General Administration, has given orders to remove the over-a-dozen illegal structures immediately since they are in violation of the National Building Code. Next on the PWD radar is illegal parking by senior police officers on the premises.