Humble Pie

Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti says that she doesn’t consider herself a Cabinet minister when she’s with her juniors, Sanjiv Balyan and Vijay Goel. For saffron-clad Bharti, all ministers are equal, and during her ministry’s press conference on its third anniversary, she insisted the MoS’ reply to the media, not her.

Defence Ministry’s Far Sight

The newly-developed official website of the Ministry of Defence is not only loaded with information but also has a feature for the visually-impaired to access the site. They can increase the font size of the text to be able to read it. The ministry took nearly two years to redesign the website. But like most government websites, it takes ages to load.

56,000 seats in Delhi University have drawn 2,21,309 applicants this academic year

‘Elevated’ Pranab

President Pranab Mukherjee will move into 10 Rajaji Marg from the splendid Rashtrapati Bhavan after he retires on July 24. The two-storey bungalow is being readied for Mukherjee, and will have an elevator to facilitate his easy access to the second floor as he has a knee problem. The bungalow was occupied by former President APJ Abdul Kalam till his death in 2015.

Possession Problem

Possession of property may be a ladder to rise in politics. Uttar Pradesh power minister Shrikant Sharma continues to occupy a room in the BJP headquarters in Delhi even after he ceased to be the party’s national secretary after his appointment as a minister. “Since he’s close to BJP chief Amit Shah, no one dares ask him to vacate the room, nor he is doing it on his own,” quipped an insider.

BJP’s Auspicious House

10 Akbar Road in Delhi is auspicious of the BJP. First, Manohar Parrikar lived in it as defence minister before taking over as Goa chief minister. Now, it is occupied by the NDA’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, who will soon move into Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Tooth & Nail

“Loan waiver has become fashion now. Loan should be waived but in extreme situations only as it’s not final solution.

N Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister for Urban Development

“40,000 farmers have committed suicide in the last three years. Calling loan waiver fashionable is a disrespect to our anndaata.”

Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) general secretary