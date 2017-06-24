NEW DELHI: Ram Nath Kovind, BJP’s presidential pick and former Bihar governor, has promised support to construct a grand temple to Sita in Punoradham in Sitamarhi district— believed to be her birthplace.

This promise was made to Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, the blind seer who predicted Kovind’s presidency. BJP vice-president Prabhat Jha told The Sunday Standard that Kovind’s resolve came after Padma Vibhushan Rambhadracharya, famed Kathawachak (storyteller of Ramayana) and chancellor of the Chitrakoot University for the Handicapped, complained that enough has not been done to honour Sita.

“As Bihar governor, Kovindji was also keen on the cultural and spiritual heritage of the state,” added Jha.