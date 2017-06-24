Relatives of police officer Mohammad Ayoub Pandith carry a coffin with his body at his home in Srinagar on Friday | PTI

Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Ayoub Pandith, 57, was lynched by a mob outside Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar on Thursday night. Though the Valley is in shock after the incident, state Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid speaks to Fayaz Wani on punishing the guilty, high morale of the police force and other issues.

How do you see lynching of a police officer by a mob in Srinagar?

We’ve reached a stage where very little difference is left between humanity and barbarism. Deputy SP Pandith was deployed for access control in the mosque to prevent anti-social elements from disturbing people and peace so that night-long prayers could be held without any disturbance. People need to distinguish between good and bad.

Was it pre-planned?

Investigation is on. Those arrested are being questioned. We can comment on it only after getting the report.

Was the DSP there to provide security to separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq?

Mirwaiz does come to the mosque, but thousands of people had thronged the Jamia Masjid to attend Shab-e-Qadr (holiest night in the month of Ramadan)prayers. The police officer was there to ensure security of people, but unfortunately some anti-social elements killed him.

Is the lynching and militant attacks on police in the Valley an attempt to demoralise J&K Police?

Yes, such attempts are being made. But J&K Police never gets affected by this. Our morale is high.

What measures are being taken to ensure safety of policemen?

Required security measures will be taken to ensure safety of policemen and officers, and their families. These measures can’t be disclosed to the media.