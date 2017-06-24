GUWAHATI: The BJP is abuzz with the likelihood of its ‘Mission South’ dictating the nominee for Vice-President. That the NDA’s candidate for President, Ram Nath Kovind, represents Uttar Pradesh is making party leaders believe that the top brass may look south of the Vindhyas for the next Vice-President.

PM Narendra Modi has said he can’t spare any of his Cabinet ministers because former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar is now Goa CM and MoS for Environment, Forest and Climate Change passed away recently.

“Southern states have no representation in top four positions of President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker. Such a situation is against the thrust of the party to build a base in the southern states to ensure the prospects of 2019 Lok Sabha elections remain intact,” sources close to BJP chief Amit Shah said.

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, who holds the additional charge for Tamil Nadu, is one amongst three who may succeed outgoing Vice-President Hamid Ansari. “Rao is a Jansangh and BJP stalwart, who was the BJP state president of united Andhra Pradesh, besides being jailed during the Emergency. He was Union MoS for Home Affairs and Commerce and Industry in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet. He’s an able administrator and comes high on parameters which appeal to the Prime Minister,” the sources added.

BJP leaders maintain that the PM has a penchant for surprises in his choices, and he may look for a non-political female leader from the south.

“Karnataka is poll-bound, and the PM may choose someone from the state, such as writer and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, wife of Infosys founder N Narayan Murthy. Since the PM talks of New India and the youth, Sudha may emerge as a choice to help endear the party amongst the youth in technology sector and women,” sources said.

Shah is focussed on Kerala, where he is seeking to wage an ideological battle against the ruling Left. BJP veteran O Rajagopal could be the possible choice for Vice-President.