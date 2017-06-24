PATNA: JD(U) national president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s move to support NDA’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind is much more than another one-upmanship. It is a gambit aimed at the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when JD(U) plans to manoeuvre Nitish’s projection as the prime ministerial candidate of an alliance of non-BJP parties, according to JD(U) leaders.

JD(U)’s decision to announce its support to Kovind a day before a meeting of Opposition parties led by the Congress was deliberate. Even after the 18-party Opposition bloc named Meira Kumar as its Presidential candidate, Nitish refused to back her. The message these moves sent was that Nitish, the initiator of efforts for nationwide Opposition unity, was weakening such efforts. But JD(U) leaders said these moves are the “best shot at this time for the party and its helmsman”.

It is an open secret in JD(U) that Nitish has been preparing in earnest to become prime minister in 2019. JD(U) leaders are aware of the obstacles before him posed by the Congress and RJD. His volte-face in the Presidential polls was his way of giving the Congress and RJD—JD(U)’s allies in Bihar—a no-nonsense message that he is no longer willing to toe the two parties’ line.

“If the Congress and RJD are keen on Opposition unity, they must form a solid alliance now for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and project Nitish as the PM candidate,” said a JD(U) leader. He said Nitish resents the fact that the Congress still looks for an opportunity to project Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate. “We (JD-U) are no longer willing to buy that futile theory,” said the leader.

“Nitish is the most capable secular leader to take on Narendra Modi in 2019. The sooner the Congress and RJD accept this truth, the better for all secular parties,” said a Rajya Sabha member from JD(U).

By taking an independent line on critical national issues such as demonetisation, surgical strikes and Presidential polls, Nitish has tried to achieve multiple goals. Keeping a meddlesome RJD in check for smoother governance in Bihar and keeping a door open for BJP if RJD parts ways are part of this strategy. But compelling Congress and RJD to project him as the PM candidate for 2019 is the most important of Nitish’s goals.

