Uttar Pradesh

Still Crying Foul

Hardly any political occasion had gone by when Shivpal Yadav, once the all powerful Samajwadi, has not come out with the agony and pain meted out to him by nephew Akhilesh Yadav. His latest jibe came when the SP backed UPA candidate Meira Kumar for President. Swearing to go by Netaji’s choice in poll, Shivpal accusing Akhilesh of trying everything to ensure his defeat in the Assembly polls and failing. He also said he could have become the CM in 2012 as MLAs were with him, but he followed Netaji’s instructions.

Losing Battle

With the focus on the Presidential elections and the NDA and UPA busy debating whose Dalit candidate is worthier, Narendra Nath Dubey alias ‘Adig’ has filed his nomination papers again to run for President. The chronic participant in the race to Raisina Hill, this is the fifth time Dubey will try his luck. Claiming the support of 120 MLAs from Bihar and West Bengal, Dubey is living up to the moniker ‘Adig’ he carries. He has petitioned Congress vice-president Sonia Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and NCP boss Sharad Pawar for support. Adig has contesting almost all the elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha. Unsuccessfully.

Bihar

Giving Politics a Break

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has sought the resignation and sacking of deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav of RJD several times in the past two months. Tejaswi, the younger son and heir apparent of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has rebutted the charges and levelled allegations against Modi. With Tejaswi and Modi being ‘sworn enemies’, they sprang a surprise by having a quiet tete-a-tete at Bihar Governor K N Tripathi’s swearing-in ceremony. Modi later said he and Tejaswi engaged in some “apolitical talk”. RJD leaders recalled that Modi had called for Tejaswi’s ouster from the Cabinet just the previous day.

Presidential Hindi

Former Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, set to become India’s President in July, is a stickler for correct Hindi in texts. BJP leaders in Bihar are happy he is being elevated to the nation’s top post, but they can’t forget their uneasy relations with him. “He mildly rebuked us many times about spellings and grammatical mistakes in the Hindi memorandums we gave him,” said a senior BJP leader. “Kovind has eyes for Hindi.”

Blaming the Media

CM Nitish Kumar has always been media-friendly and reads newspapers every morning. Blaming the media for news related to Bihar is the last thing expected from him. Replying to a question on the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl, he said the media is “creating a perception” that crime in Bihar is rising and claimed it is lower in than in other states. “Law and order is the subject closest to Kumar’s heart. He gets the greatest credit for improving it. So it is natural that he gets annoyed with questions about crime,” explained a JD(U) leader.

NORTHEAST

CBI Questions Two Mirzas

Former Burdwan Superintendent of Police M H Mirza and Kolkata Deputy Mayor Iqbal Ahmed’s aide Tiger Mirza were interrogated by the CBI face-to-ace in connection with Narada sting operation. The former Burdwan SP was questioned about the bundles of cash he was seen accepting in the sting operation, and Tiger Mirza was interrogated about how he linked Narada TV CEO Matthew Samuel to TMC leaders.