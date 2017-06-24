VELLORE: A breathtaking spectacle beckoned thousands to an otherwise sleepy village near Vandavasi in Tamil Nadu. Gasping in surprise, they struggled to believe their eyes. Two single rocks—one 64-foot long weighing about 380 metric tonnes and the other 24-foot long weighing about 230 metric tonnes—cut from a mini-hill located in Korakottai village in Chettikulam were being loaded onto two mega cargo trucks.



The people behind the spectacle were members of Sri Kothandaramaswamy Charitable Trust in Bengaluru and the rocks are to be used to build a 108-feet statue of Kothandaramaswamy on the compound of the temple, run by the trust, in Ejipura. The temple was built more than 60 years ago.



The idol will have 22 hands, 11 faces and another statue of seven-headed Aadisesha (serpent) will be attached to it. There are also plans to construct a 27-foot peedam. The trust began its work to cut the rocks in October 2014, which could be only completed a week ago. A special pooja was performed before the rocks were loaded. Laxmanan, who was in-charge of monitoring the work at the trust’s behest, said the rocks were cut by using latest technologies.



“One face, two hands and two chakras were carved out of one rock, while the other is being transported without any work on it.” The transportation was delayed as the cargo trucks failed to fully accommodate the rocks.

