DARJEELING: Peace seems light years away in the hills of Darjeeling with its Gorkha populace reviving the century-old demand for a separate state and turning the situation volatile with infinite strikes and protests.

To intensify their stir, 43 Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) executive members, including chief executive Bimal Gurung, resigned en masse on Friday, and vowed not to allow GTA elections scheduled for July. Gurung, spearhead of the agitation and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief, also dared the police to arrest him, reiterating that indefinite strike would continue. The development comes just a week ahead of the end of term of the semi-constitutional body.

Police pressed non-bailable charges against Gurung, his wife Asha and 24 GJM leaders for their alleged involvement in the death of three Morcha activists and burning of a police vehicle during a clash between GJM cadres and security personnel last week. “Booking GJM leaders for murder of their own activists shows that law is separate for Gorkhas in West Bengal,” said GJM assistant general secretary Binay Tamang.

The situation turned more complex with Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling writing to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in support of a Gorkhaland. A day later, the West Bengal government protested the move by writing to Singh.

Although no major incident of violence was reported in the past week, the complete shutdown since June 15 was relaxed on Friday for 12 hours to allow boarding school students to leave for Siliguri in school buses. Around 2,000 students from 53 boarding schools in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts left for home as monsoon vacation began Friday.

Supplies of food and other necessities have nosedived in the hills as villagers find it difficult to travel downtown. Although early morning markets are held, meat and vegetable sellers wind up within an hour. With only a few medical shops open, town-dwellers have to pay hefty prices for millets or meats from the rural areas of the hills.

Prices of LPG cylinders have sky-rocketed to `1,200-1,500 each. “We can eat millets, herbs, roots and vegetables, but we need gas to cook. Our stocks of rice and pulses are depleting at an alarming rate,” said a housewife Rachna Moktan.

While internet services are shut, access to cable network remains erroneous. The oddities, however, don’t deter the residents from their demand for Gorkhaland. “We have passed through 40 days of complete strike. We can sail through this strike as well,” said an elderly, Tshering Yolmo, with a smile.