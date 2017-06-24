CHANDIGARH: The Central government’s April directive may have downed red beacons atop VVIP vehicles, but the colonial mindset refuses to die down. Several states, including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, have found a workaround to retain their VVIP status.

Now in Punjab, if a vehicle is sporting PB-99 on its registration plate, it’s being used by a VVIP. The state has found out a novel way to retain the ‘VIP culture’ and circumvent the Union government order, directing removal of red beacons atop several government vehicles.

Punjab is planning to issue special registration numbers to all government vehicles so that they can be identified and free passage allowed to them.

Sources in the Transport Department said that the State Transport Commissioner’s office has sent a proposal to the government seeking a special registration series for government vehicles. All vehicles—new and existing—should be registered in that series only, the proposal said.

Punjab government is planning to launch a special series of registration numbers for government vehicles to retain their VIP status. Transport Commissioner Tanu Kashyap said, “We plan to start a special registration number series for government vehicles.’’

An official said the proposed special registration series is PB-99 XXXX. STC has written to all districts and government departments to give details of the vehicles with them in two weeks so that they can be allotted new registration numbers.

“As the number of vehicles is expected to be huge, we might also register these vehicles in another similar register series. In one series, only 10,000 vehicles can be registered, but clarity will come once we get to know the total number of government vehicles,’’ said a senior official.

The reason given behind this move is that ministers and officers have difficulty in discharging their duties without beacons. Their cars are stopped at police nakas and toll plazas and they are allowed to pass only after identifying themselves. Earlier, with beacons atop their vehicles, they had hassle-free travel. They were given respect and their vehicles were never stopped. Also at parking lots, now they have to pay.

While West Bengal is beating the ban by replacing red beacons with flags, Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakkannan has put up a nameplate on the front and back of his official car that specifies his portfolio.

The number culture already exists in Madhya Pradesh. MP-01 registration series is for the CM and his Cabinet colleagues, MP-02 is for bureaucrats and MP-03 is for police officers. Vehicles of Chandigarh Administration (Union Territory) has a different registration number series (CH-01-G).

The Haryana Excise and Taxation Department is planning to have all its vehicles in a particular colour so that they can be easily identified, said sources.