New Delhi: Babudom is a zero-sum game for Delhi’s tempestuous Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. His relationship with a sullen bureaucracy is as rocky as his equation with a hostile and contemptuous BJP-led Union government, leading to an administration deficit. Most departments and districts are bleeding babus. The Chief Minister’s Office will not have a single bureaucrat from July.

After multiple warnings, letters and admonishments from the state government on various matters, babus are reading up on disciplinary proceedings in anticipation of hostile action. The system is so stretched that senior bureaucrats have packed up for their parent cadres. Officers with multiple portfolios avoid their own offices and have started spending time in Civil Lines away from the CM and his ministers. Four top bureaucrats, including one in the Excise Department, have sought study leave.

Arvind Kejriwal

Babus accuse AAP ministers and leaders of stepping on their territory to interfere in administrative control beyond their purview. “Assembly Committees, which consist of AAP leaders are summoning senior IAS officers to meetings. Earlier, they used to interact only with ministers. But now DJB officers, the Social Welfare Secretary and the Information and Publicity Director have been asked to attend,” a source said.

Due to shortage of officers in the Delhi Government, several top secretaries are handling multiple departments. For example Varsha Joshi—Secretary, Power, General Administration, Tourism—is also Commissioner, Transport and CMD, Delhi Transco. Similarly, the departments of finance, Home and Planning are with S N Sahai. Of the sanctioned strength of 309 DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) officers, 83 are at senior levels and 226 at junior levels.

A senior IAS officer said there are 150 vacancies from the CM’s Office (CMO) to the district offices. State government sources, however, alleged that the Centre is stonewalling appointment of officers in Delhi. “Officers are not ready to join us after Rajender Kumar and Tarun Sharma were arrested. They fear that the Centre can target them. Even in the CMO, the Centre transfers and deploys officers without the CM’s consent,” an officer close to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

Arvind Kejriwal recently wrote to Chief Secretary M M Kutty to ask PWD Secretary Ashwani Kumar to be on his toes instead of sitting in his “AC office”. Last week, Kumar’s office had asked the Aam Aadmi Party to vacate its office on Rouse Avenue and pay `27 lakh. Kumar wrote back saying negativity and squabbles are counter-productive. “There is no court order. Then why are officials behaving like this?” AAP leader Sanjay Singh wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal subsequently.

Similarly, Sisodia recently sought the removal of Jayadev Sarangi, Director, Information and Publicity, accusing him of not allowing hoardings related to vector-borne diseases and failing to arrange a Facebook Live event for him.

Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs transferred nearly a dozen officials from Delhi and brought in younger officers. Delhi has almost 150 IAS and DANICS officers, of which around 35 are seniors such as Secretary, Special Secretary etc. Sukesh Jain, OSD at CMO has applied for repatriation to his parent cadre. Additional Secretary Geetika Sharma has been transferred to the Election Commission of India, while Additional Secretary Deepak Virmani has applied for study leave.

No replacement has joined the CMO. Delhi government sources said they tried to contact a dozen officers, who refused to join. “No officer wants to be tagged as incompetent. It has become common that government shows dissent with the officer in public. From Gamlin to Kumar, the government has publically targeted officers,” a senior Delhi government officer said.