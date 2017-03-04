Home The Sunday Standard

Happy bookday, Stalin!

The political hagiography of Tamil Nadu is no easy read, but DMK crown prince MK Stalin is getting plenty of help.

Published: 04th March 2017

CUDDALORE: The political hagiography of Tamil Nadu is no easy read, but DMK crown prince MK Stalin is getting plenty of help. On his birthday last Wednesday, his library bulged with books ranging from the history of the Justice Party to the exploits of legendary Tamil king Rajendra Chola—all presents from DMK members.

Stalin had requested them to give him books, instead of the usual expensive shawls. A DMK functionary gave his boss a ‘mobile library’ with 65 books and a cheque for `65,000 as gifts. However, Stalin also got a jallikattu bull to mark his 65th birthday.

After DMK heir apparent MK Stalin asked for books as birthday presents last week, his party men flocked to bookstores across the state. 


An MLA, who went straight to Higginbotham’s bookstore found a colleague had already bought up all the volumes of famous Tamil poet Vallalar’s work. “I bought Leadership Wisdom by Robin Sharma,” he said proudly. Book lover and Rajya Sabha MP ‘Tiruchy’ N Siva chose the History of the Justice Party, DMK’s predecessor, as his present.

Another party leader picked up a detailed history of Rajendra Chola’s naval expeditions and conquests of Southeast Asia—a book befitting Stalin’s sobriquet as ‘Thalapathi’ (conqueror). RT Sabapathy Mohan, former academic and senior DMK member, bought three books for his 65-year-old-leader, including biographies of Dalai Lama and Helen Keller. 


Some leaders decided to personalise their gifts by choosing volumes from their home libraries. Over last week, party cadres have been posting images of books bought for their leader on social media platforms. 

