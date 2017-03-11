Home The Sunday Standard

How Akhilesh missed the bus

Call it the family feud, or the reverse polarisation, Akhilesh Yadav’s strategies took a real beating

Published: 11th March 2017 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2017 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi with Akhilesh Yadav on the campaign trail before the bandwagon broke down

LUCKNOW: A win would have certainly put Akhilesh Yadav on the political pedestal of Uttar Pradesh as an undisputed Samajwadi leader who carved a path for himself after revolting against his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav.
The resounding defeat, however, has instead unleashed a trail of challenges, with dissenting voices already beginning to echo, and demands for Mulayam to take back the reins of the party starting to gain ground.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the outgoing chief minister accepted his defeat humbly but made it a point to mention the ‘gullibility’ of the UP voter. “UP ke voter ko behka ke bhi vote liya jaa sakta hai (One can gain votes by misleading the UP voter) ,”  he said clearly hinting at the BJP’s poll narrative.
Akhilesh also seconded the BSP chief Mayawati’s  take on electronic voting machines, saying that if a leader was suspecting that the machines were tampered with, the government should get it probed.

But the prolonged family feud within the SP emerges as the prime factor that cast a shadow on the party’s prospects in current polls.  People seem to have lost faith in the party which was fraught with intra-family contradictions leading to Mulayam’s unceremonious removal from the party-chief position. The fight for the party symbol ‘cycle’ further projected a negative picture among its loyal vote bank even in the Yadav-land. Many people empathised with Mulayam, condemning Akhilesh over the way he upstaged his father.
Mulayam’s absence from the campaign trail also hurt its chances a great deal. The way Samajwadi Party has fared in UP elections is entirely in contravention to what it had claimed.

However, talking to the media after the results Akhilesh said the alliance was good and would continue.  
At a time when the Samajwadis were trying to sell their development agenda through their ‘Kaam bolta hai’ slogan, the emergence of tainted minister Gayatri Prajapati as a gang rape accused, too, tarnished the party’s image during the crucial third phase. At the height of campaigning, the CM himself went to Amethi to seek votes for Prajapati, which did not go well with the party supporters.
The magnitude of Muslim support expected by the SP-Congress alliance in western UP also did not come through.
The results indicate that in west UP,  the traditional Muslim vote bank of the SP had lost faith in the party that had drawn its poll dynamics along with Congress around the minority vote. The alliance shrunk to just 24 of 136 seats as against the 58 it had won in 2012. The trend hints at a reverse polarisation of the majority community in favour of the BJP, which clinched 107 seats this time from the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp