How Akhilesh missed the bus

LUCKNOW: A win would have certainly put Akhilesh Yadav on the political pedestal of Uttar Pradesh as an undisputed Samajwadi leader who carved a path for himself after revolting against his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav.

The resounding defeat, however, has instead unleashed a trail of challenges, with dissenting voices already beginning to echo, and demands for Mulayam to take back the reins of the party starting to gain ground.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the outgoing chief minister accepted his defeat humbly but made it a point to mention the ‘gullibility’ of the UP voter. “UP ke voter ko behka ke bhi vote liya jaa sakta hai (One can gain votes by misleading the UP voter) ,” he said clearly hinting at the BJP’s poll narrative.

Akhilesh also seconded the BSP chief Mayawati’s take on electronic voting machines, saying that if a leader was suspecting that the machines were tampered with, the government should get it probed.

But the prolonged family feud within the SP emerges as the prime factor that cast a shadow on the party’s prospects in current polls. People seem to have lost faith in the party which was fraught with intra-family contradictions leading to Mulayam’s unceremonious removal from the party-chief position. The fight for the party symbol ‘cycle’ further projected a negative picture among its loyal vote bank even in the Yadav-land. Many people empathised with Mulayam, condemning Akhilesh over the way he upstaged his father.

Mulayam’s absence from the campaign trail also hurt its chances a great deal. The way Samajwadi Party has fared in UP elections is entirely in contravention to what it had claimed.

However, talking to the media after the results Akhilesh said the alliance was good and would continue.

At a time when the Samajwadis were trying to sell their development agenda through their ‘Kaam bolta hai’ slogan, the emergence of tainted minister Gayatri Prajapati as a gang rape accused, too, tarnished the party’s image during the crucial third phase. At the height of campaigning, the CM himself went to Amethi to seek votes for Prajapati, which did not go well with the party supporters.

The magnitude of Muslim support expected by the SP-Congress alliance in western UP also did not come through.

The results indicate that in west UP, the traditional Muslim vote bank of the SP had lost faith in the party that had drawn its poll dynamics along with Congress around the minority vote. The alliance shrunk to just 24 of 136 seats as against the 58 it had won in 2012. The trend hints at a reverse polarisation of the majority community in favour of the BJP, which clinched 107 seats this time from the region.