Revolts not new for MGR’s party; but elections decided it all

Rebellion is not the word you would normally associate with the AIADMK led by J Jayalalithaa, since the party functioned with ‘military-like’ discipline. Party functionaries feared Jaya’s stick as any

CHENNAI: Rebellion is not the word you would normally associate with the AIADMK led by J Jayalalithaa, since the party functioned with ‘military-like’ discipline. Party functionaries feared Jaya’s stick as anyone who sought to step out of line was severely punished.


And yet the AIADMK has a history of rebels popping up from time to time, the latest being former CM O Panneerselvam. Over the years were several splinter groups, most of which eventually merged with the parent party after facing electoral defeat.


The first revolt M G Ramachandran faced was in 1984—nearly 12 years after he founded the party. He expelled former food minister S D Somasundaram, popularly known as SDS, (who defeated former President R Venkataraman in 1967 Assembly elections) from the party for accusing him (MGR) of corruption. SDS belonged to the  ‘Mukkulathor’ community and wielded considerable influence in the Cauvery delta districts. He launched his own political party ‘Namadhu Kazhagam’, but could not win even one seat in the 1984 elections. In 1987, on MGR’s return from  the US after treatment, he merged his outfit with the parent party.


A year after MGR’s demise in 1987, the party witnessed a fierce battle for succession between MGR’s wife V N Janaki and Jayalalithaa.

The first revolt Jaya faced in the faction led by her was in 1988 when four senior members—widely known as the ‘Naalvar Ani’—‘Panruti’ S Ramachandran (who was then deputy general secretary of Jaya’s faction), S Thirunavukkarasar (then Thirunavukkarasu) the treasurer of the faction, senior leaders V R Nedunchezhiyan and C Aranganayakam—rebelled against what they termed as her “autocratic” way of functioning and alleged mishandling of party funds.


But prior to the 1989 Assembly elections, Thirunavukkarasar and Nedunchezhiyan returned to the Jaya-led faction. However, while Thirunavukkarasar won from Aranthangi, Nedunchezhiyan lost his deposit.


Again in 1996, the party almost witnessed a vertical split after the Assembly poll debacle, when AIADMK won four out of the 234 seats.

And Thirunavukkarasar was the centre of controversy. Ousted for ‘anti-party’ activities, he garnered the support of seven out of 14 party MPs and formed MGR ADMK—the only AIADMK breakaway faction to record considerable success in the polls.

