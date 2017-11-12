Home The Sunday Standard

Telangana's Warangal left with 6 per cent forest cover, thanks to encroachment

According to Warangal District Forest Officer K Purushotham, the district has a total forest area of 15,113.94 hectares, of which 5,516.88 hectares is under encroachment.

Published: 12th November 2017 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2017 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Mallur Gutta, a sacred grove spread over 1,500 hectares in Warangal | Express photo

WARANGAL: Encroachment has been one of the main reasons for forest loss for a long time. The best example is Warangal Rural district, which has just six per cent forest cover, of which a major chunk is under encroachment.

According to District Forest Officer K Purushotham, the district has a total forest area of 15,113.94 hectares, of which 5,516.88 hectares is under encroachment. The encroachment is increasing every passing year.Interestingly, of the total forest area, Pakal alone has 12,231.41 hectares.

The forest officials who are already dealing with a Herculean task of transforming the six per cent forest cover to 33 per cent, are forced to deal with encroachers too.

In fact, in many cases the government itself uses forest land for various projects making it difficult for forest officials to protect them. The district forest officials recently organised a stakeholder consultation as part of preparing First Decade document - Telangana 2024 initiative - to take suggestions from them to improve forest coverage.

Major threat to forest
Conservator of Forests, Warangal region, MJ Akbar said land encroachment is a major threat to forests.

“Despite stringent laws, forest land encroachment is going unabated. This has to stop. Any amount of afforestation would be a futile until people stop encroaching forest lands,” he said adding that the situation in Warangal Rural district is alarming as a major chunk of forest lands are under encroachment.

“Stakeholders should also take initiative to stop encroachment. We are doing our job. People should also educate encroachers on the disadvantages of losing forest,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
forest cover Warangal encroachment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Shashi Tharoor on the campaign trail: 'Congress rule is this country's need!'
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp