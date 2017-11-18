Modi to get Hyderabad Metro chugging soon

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD : The Hyderabad Metro Rail project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will start to chug along from November 28.The first phase will cover the 13 km stretch between Miyapur and Ameerpet (Corridor-I) and 17 km route between Ameerpet and Nagole (Corridor-III).

The project was delayed in the erstwhile State due to delays in permissions, like acquisition of critical properties, presence of religious and sensitive structures on the way and denial of Right of Way permission.

Acquisition of open space in front of Allauddin building, demolition of Jabbar building in Begumpet (which had been pending for almost 20 years), acquisition of one acre from Sarathi Studios at Ameerpet, open land at lSKCON Temple, SPG Church in Secunderabad and Old Gandhi Hospital premises helped cross major hurdles for the project.

Similarly, Right of Way through one-and-a-half km stretch of Defence and Cantonment areas (pending for about four years) was sorted out and permission obtained from the Union Defence Minister with intervention of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in June 2014.

The government is also developing multi-level parking complexes in PPP mode at Nampally, Gopalapuram, Old Gandhi Hospital (Secunderabad), Koti, Uppal and Tarnaka. The Secunderabad Railway Station would be connected to two metro stations and eight bus stands at the Old Gandhi Hospital premises to develop an inter-modal transportation hub with world-class facilities.