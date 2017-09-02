NEW DELHI: Real estate companies in Delhi have come under judicial pressure to deliver during the post-demonetisation slump. Some builders are in jail while others are lagging behind deadlines. However, Emaar India’s 44 projects will deliver 11,000 flats by 2018; beginning with over 3,000 units in Emerald Hills, Emerald Estates, Palm Hills, Palm Gardens, Marbella, Palm Drive, Gurgaon Greens, Imperial Gardens, etc, in 2017.

Driven by its parent, Dubai-based Emaar Properties—which built Burj Khalifa—project spend has been increased by 400 per cent to expedite deliveries with focus on Haryana, post the demerger with MGF Developments Ltd. Emaar Properties held around 49 per cent in Emaar MGF Land, a joint venture formed in 2005.

The new management has prioritised speedy delivery, helped by the parent company’s bank guarantee to end financial constraints. With its debt of about `4,000 crore, the company has raised about `2,500 crore, while raising its work force by 50 per cent in several projects. It has also increased its vendors’ network to guarantee smooth flow of material and goods. Emmar India has initiated a campaign “The True Emaar Lifestyle” to reach out to millennials and young professionals through social media.