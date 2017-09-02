The bugle for 2018 Assembly poll is yet to be sounded, but the Big 3—Congress, BJP and JD(S)—are making all efforts to take poll position. While the BJP is firm on its Mission 150 and JD(S) has its Mission 113, the ruling Congress is hoping for a second term. All the three are battle-ready with their weapons of mass attraction albeit with chinks in their armour.

Congress Resorts to Poll Tricks

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has repeatedly denied any possibility of early elections, is getting his army battle-ready. Ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, Siddaramaiah and his party seem to have changed tack to take on the BJP, led by Amit Shah.The Congress seems to be working on a multi-pronged strategy: invoking former PM Indira Gandhi’s legacy and raking up local issues that divert attention away from the Modi-centric debate.

Illustrations by Amit Bandre

Issues that the Congress took up in the last few weeks indicate a change in its strategy to retain power by stopping the Modi-Shah bandwagon. It has been successful in pushing the BJP on the backfoot on issues such as demand for Veerashaiva-Lingayat religion, and imposition of Hindi and Kannadiga pride. Naming subsidised food canteens after Indira Gandhi, whose name still evokes considerable support in the party, is seen as a deft move.



However, sustaining these issues till the elections will be a big challenge for the party as the BJP has refused to play into its hand by not taking any stand. “BJP is talking about pan-India progress, patriotism-based nationalism, charismatic leadership in Delhi. By taking up local issues, Siddaramaiah is transferring attention away from national issues, which may be important in state elections. The party high command seems to have given him a free hand to formulate a strategy to retain power. That will not be the case with BJP as its Karnataka strategy will be largely driven from Delhi,” feels political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri.



The Congress will also be banking on its government’s achievements. “Irrigation, infrastructure and welfare projects, loan waiver; we have many more achievements to talk about,’’ said KPCC Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao.However, the party is likely to be cornered on issues like its failure to stop communal violence in coastal Karnataka, frequent transfers of IAS and IPS officers, and the farm crisis. The BJP will also question Siddaramaiah’s commitment to fight corruption. His government rendered Lokayukta powerless by forming the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Currently, the government is accused of using the ACB to target BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa.



The Veerashaiva-Lingayat issue too may prove counterproductive. “If Congress leaders try to divide society, the party will face the consequences during elections,’’ said All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha vice-president Gururaj Hunsimarad.“Congress of today is the Opposition of the 70s and BJP is like Congress of the 70s. It is working on a well-planned strategy. What political dividends it will yield depends on BJP’s counter- strategy,’’ Shastri said.

BJP Netas Wake Up After Shah’s Shock

Bengaluru: Leading a protest march to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha and courting arrest with the top leadership of the party, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa is back to what he is best at—agitation. The party, which had almost turned battle-shy due to squabbles within and CM Minister Siddaramaiah’s canny moves, is girding up for the fight following a kick from party national president Amit Shah.

The party, which seemed to be losing steam since the defeat in the Gundlupet and Chamarajanagar bypolls, is struggling to regain the momentum. Siddaramaiah’s shrewd farm loan waiver, support for a separate state flag and reigniting the aspirations of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community for separate religion status have stumped the BJP.



“Siddaramaiah is emerging as a strong regional satrap with the party high command’s blessings and BJP is finding it hard to match him. BJP’s over-dependence on one particular community (Veerashaivas) and one leader (Yeddyurappa) is hurting the party,” said political analyst Prof Muzaffar Assadi.

Though BJP leaders hit the agitation mode trying to raise corruption as a major issue demanding resignation of ministers Shivakumar and Ramesh Jarkiholi, the party has again been pushed on the defensive with two more cases of land denotification being registered by the ACB against Yeddyurappa.



BJP’s dependence on the Modi factor may not work against Siddaramaiah’s strategy to localise the issues such as the farm loan waiver and expanding the AHINDA base to Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.



“There will be no let-up for the Siddaramaiah government from our attack. State-wide agitation will be launched demanding waiver of farm loans obtained through nationalised banks,” Yeddyurappa said, as the party is keen to seize the initiative on this from Siddaramaiah. State BJP leaders will demand that Siddaramaiah emulate the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra governments model where farm loans obtained through nationalised banks were waived.

With cracks appearing within the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community over the separate religion issue, BJP is hoping that its policy of studied silence will help it. “We don’t want to meddle in the internal affairs of the community. Let the community leaders and seers resolve the issue. BJP will prefer to wait and watch,” BJP spokesperson Suresh Kumar said. The party is hoping for a quiet end to the controversy.