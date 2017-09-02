NEW DELHI: India has been embarrassed at the United Nations. An army officer, who sexually abused two of her foreign women counterparts allegedly during a training programme of the United Nations Peacekeeping here, has been recalled at the insistence of the UN.

The officer, who was representing an Indian Army delegation at the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations, New York, is facing a Court of Inquiry at the Army Headquarters for committing the ‘grave offence’ according to the military rule books.

Sources said two women officers from Australia and Egypt had levelled sexual harassment charges against Colonel Ajay Dogra from the Army Air Defence unit. Subsequently, High Commissions of the countries here wrote to Indian authorities seeking stern action into the allegations.

“The officer has been sent back to his parental unit and an inquiry has been initiated against him on the basis of allegations of military officers from Australia and Egypt. He was posted in the UN for last two years. His act is purely unbecoming of an officer and grave in nature,” a senior army officer said

However, the army circles are not only upset with the officer’s behaviour for whom the entire army fraternity is ashamed but also the selection criteria for important foreign postings. The department under the Military Secretary office, which handles selection for foreign postings and for high command courses, has been under severe criticism. Officers with proximity to the top brass have always been considered blessed, alleges an army officer.

Several representations to the higher authorities were made after the last selection list was released for the higher command course. Army sources alleged that officers, who were removed from Command due to failure in operation or in Command and Control, and those facing censure and punishment, were shortlisted for the high command course, an important milestone in an officer’s career that helps in promotions.

“Officers, who are facing charges of mass desertion by jawans under them, have been selected by ignoring their track record. Ideally, officers with highest integrity should be opted,” a source told The Sunday Standard.In April, a Colonel was dismissed from the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan after he was found to be in possession of unauthorised weapons. Another senior Army officer was mired in controversy over allegations of misbehaviour with a local Afghan woman during his posting.