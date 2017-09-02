LUCKNOW: The appointment of Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey as Uttar Pradesh BJP chief has triggered a debate whether the party has dumped its ‘woo Backwards mission’ to go back to its conventional Brahmin-Thakur combination to achieve ‘Mission 350’ in 2019. The Minister of State for Human Resource Development has replaced Keshav Maurya, an OBC from eastern UP. After becoming the deputy CM, Maurya is expected to quit following the party’s one-man one-post policy.

Pandey, 59, has been given the responsibility when the BJP is in power in the state and is preparing itself to repeat the 2014 feat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, the party leadership had zeroed in on Pandey, Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan, BJP general secretary Ashok Kataria and Uttar Pradesh’s Transport Minister Swatantra Deo Singh.

Pandey’s appointment is an attempt to keep Brahmins in good humour. Upper castes constitute over 22 per cent of the electorate in Uttar Pradesh (Brahmins 11 per cent and Thakurs eight per cent).

These two upper castes have always been at loggerheads for political pies in the state. Yogi Adityanath’s anointment as a Thakur CM and the massacre of five Brahmins in Unchahar in June widened this split, with Brahmins finding themselves at the receiving end and somewhat drifting away from the party.

Though BJP made a strong foray into the OBC bastion in the Assembly polls by stitching alliances with smaller backward outfits such as Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), upper castes have been the conventional vote base of the saffron party. Pandey’s appointment is being touted as BJP attempt to strike a balance between the two upper castes.

“Labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya calling the Unchahar victims goons who deserved to be killed left the Brahmins sulking. To win them back, the party might have taken the decision in Pandey’s favour,” said a senior BJP leader.

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has to pass a litmus test at the impending Lok Sabha by-election to Phulpur and Gorakhpur in early 2018. The seats were vacated by Maurya and Yogi after they took up membership of UP Council.

“While Yogi has been winning Gorakhpur for the last five terms by keeping the Hindu vote (beyond caste lines) intact, it would not be easy for the party to get that polarised and dedicated chunk for anyone else,” said another BJP leader, adding that Pandey’s appointment might have come to address that fear and cement the position of Brahmins in the organisation.

Pandey’s coronation has also established the domination of Purvanchal in the BJP’s scheme of things. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Yogi and one of the two deputy CMs hailing from eastern Uttar Pradesh, appointment of Pandey—who hails from Ghazipur and represents Chanduali near Varanasi in the Lok Sabha—has come in contravention to the perception that the party would go with a face from western Uttar Pradesh for the post to strike the regional balance in the state.

EAST vs WEST

Eastern Uttar Pradesh has now got a strong presence in the state politics after a gap of three decades post Veer Bahadur Singh’s stint. Since 1989, all chief ministers, including Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, were from western Uttar Pradesh. The trend now stands reversed.