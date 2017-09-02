NEW DELHI: Breaking the five-year-old tradition of same day polling for student union elections, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) have decided different dates for polling this year. Now, the JNUSU polls will be held on September 8, and the DUSU polls will be held on September 12. While the decision has left the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) anxious, the Left parties in DU are rejoicing.

Many believe that the situation can turn the tides in favour of Left parties, which are already gaining vote share since past two years. Armed with agendas like violence-free campus, right to freedom of speech, expression and privacy, and women safety, All India Student Association (AISA), Student Federation of India (SFI) and National Student Union of India (NSUI) have increased foot soldiers on ground to campaign in DU.

“Our presence in DU is not as strong as in the JNU but the decision will impact the results this year. We will do ground-level campaigning in DU. We have also requested AISA for alliance,” said SFI Delhi President Prashant Mukherjee.

Three-time winner, ABVP won three seats with 47,467 last year, and NSUI got one seat with 16,526 votes. While AISA got 12,000 votes, its party membership in DU has seen a steep rise this year. SFI had secured just 3,200 votes.

Denying the facts, ABVP National Media Convenor Saket Bahuguna said, “The political scenario is very different in both universities. In JNU, there are left wing bodies that have united to fight ABVP, but they won’t succeed in DU.”