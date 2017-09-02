NEW DELHI: The nondescript lanes leading to the second floor of RR Block in Mianwali Nagar in Paschim Vihar here tells the tale of deadly cocktail of political and religious power. The cramped place houses several mail box companies floated by the aides of disgraced Dera chief and rape convict, Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

The companies, according to sources, are maintained for merely book entry and to clear slush funds. The link between a Punjab-based chit fund company owner, who was jailed last year, and Ram Rahim is likely to be probed for benami investments to get to the bottom of the Dera’s affairs.

Ram Rahim’s close aides run a paper company, Dashmesh Fashions Private Limited, at RR-11, Minawali Nagar. The company was incorporated in 2001. When it was floated, the company used the email id—fincor7@gmail.com—in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs record. Later, the Baba’s associates launched Sach Lifeline Entertainment Private Limited in August 2010.

The firm’s objective was market research and public opinion polling. The company was registered at the same address and the same email ID was used in the registration. The same year Baba’s close aides launched ‘Nobel Advertisers Private Limited’. This company supposedly makes commercials for films and television, and runs from the same room of Mianwali Nagar.

In May 2011, ‘Arz Unique Enterprises’ was floated and company’s objective was ‘wholesale businesses without any specialised activities’. The company incorporated at Mianwali Nagar had furnished the same email ID. Another company, Cloud Nine Marketing Private Limited, registered at the same address, has similar objective of ‘wholesale business’. ‘Samag Enterprises’, launched by Baba’s aides at the same address, is also in wholesale business. Another firm, ‘Dua Healthcare’, was floated in 2011 to manufacture basic chemicals. The firm operates from the same Mianwali Nagar address.

In 2014, Ram Rahim’s close aide launched another company ‘Upkar Pesticides Private Limited’. The company with objective to manufacture basic chemicals operates from the same room and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs was provided with the same email ID for communication.

Ram Rahim also runs the well-known ‘Hakikat Entertainment Private Limited’, that has so far produced his four films. The company was incorporated in September 2009 with an authorised share capital of `15 crore to make motion pictures. Although the company was registered at a different address in Delhi, it provided the same email fincor7@gmail.com in corporate affairs records.

There are four-five other companies that use the same set of address and details. Ram Rahim is director of only one company, ‘Posh Real Estate Private Limited’, that was floated in April 2013 to build apartments and hotels.

Interestingly, this company too has given the same email ID. Ram Rahim recently entered into FMCG, launching over 150 products, including food items and cosmetics under ‘MSG All Trading International Private Limited’. The company, incorporated in Delhi in March 2015, had filed similar details.

The Punjab and Haryana High Courts have already ordered to attach the properties of the Dera chief after followers went on rampage last week in Panchkula. Baba had also floated Dera Sacha Sauda in Canada as a soliciting company in December 2014. His daughter, Charn Preet Kaur Insan, was on the board of directors.