CHANDIGARH: On August 25, Haryana government had two choices—to stop the crowds from gathering in Panchkula before the verdict and risk the Dera chief’s absence from court, or allow him to travel with his mammoth cavalcade to get him to court. The state chose the latter.

But as soon as the verdict was announced, Dera supporters went on a rampage. It advanced to residential areas fuelling fears of massive loss to life.

In its reply to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Haryana government stated that elaborate security arrangements were made in all districts of Haryana especially Panchkula, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind, Hisar, Hansi, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Ambala and Kurukshetraahead of the court date.

It further stated that apprehending trouble the government had demanded 150 companies of paramilitary forces from the Union government. It was finally allotted 93 companies but till the morning of August 25, only 83 companies could reach their allotted destinations.

Proper security arrangements were made en route from Sirsa to Panchkula, stated the reply. Also, bringing the Dera chief under an arrest warrant was fraught with danger, stated the reply. As per the report by Ravinder Kumar (DSP, Ellennabad, Sirsa) the total number of vehicles that formed the cavalcade including the security vehicles stood at 350-400.