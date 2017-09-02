The next scene is eagerly awaited by Feroz Abbas Khan, the director of Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, a Broadway style theatrical to be staged in Delhi from September 8-17. It’s the episode where Anarkali is pardoning Akbar for giving her a death sentence.

“Pure brilliance,” says Khan, leaving his creaking chair to stand up in applause once it’s over. Out of the entire reel of screenplay, this is one scene that always gives him goosebumps for its sheer excellence in dramaturgy.

“K Asif, the director of the iconic movie Mughal-e-Azam, has created beautiful moments using histrionics, music, songs and dialogues in the film, that will remain with the audiences for a long time. I wanted to take the same larger-than-life feel of the story to a callosal stage, making it a magnum opus presentation,” he says.

Classically trained Kathak dancers, international technical support, a 175-member crew and more than 600 costumes by designer Manish Malhotra are some of the ingredients that bring this master recipe together. Because Delhi doesn’t have the theatre capacity to house the sheer scale of this production, Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium has been signed on.

Turning it into a massive theatrical version of the film, was Khan’s vision right from the beginning. It was both challenging and scary to attempt this. “Mughal e Azam, the film, left a grand legacy. Bringing it back on a different medium was a big responsibility. We had to execute it right. After all, many generations of audiences have watched and admired it,” he says.

The original essence of the film has been upheld in this musical drama but the storytelling is more nuanced now. A musical was the best ways to represent an eternal tale of love, Khan believed. Produced by Shapoorji Pallonji and NCPA, the musical will see all actors singing live to a pre-recorded orchestra and choral score. The play has inherited musician Naushad Ali’s classic soundtrack and songwriter Shakeel Badayuni’s resonating lyrics. Graceful dance sets bring everything together. “I wanted to do something that was against my grain,” he says. “For audiences in Delhi, we’re setting it up on an even bigger scale than Mumbai.”

Let the show begin. Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical: September 8-17, 3 pm and 7 pm (weekends);

7 pm (weekdays). Tickets priced `500 to `10,000. Book on Bookmyshow.com