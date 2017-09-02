MADURAI: A day after a college student ended his life to fulfil the last condition to become a Blue Whale Challenge champion, Madurai Superintendent of Police last week made a startling revelation that they have identified over 75 people clandestinely playing the proscribed online killer game in the district. Details of the fatally addictive game’s reach in the hinterland of the district came to light when police scrutinised the data retrieved from Vignesh’s phone. The 19-year-old college student from Mottamalai near Vilachery had hung himself to death to fulfil the last challenge posed by the controversial game last week.

A special team comprising members of the Cyber Crime Cell, has been formed to investigate his death.

Superintendent of Police N Manivannan said data from Vignesh’s phone revealed a WhatsApp group of 75 members, who were allegedly playing the game and initiating gullible people to follow suit. Manivannan said Vignesh had been playing it for the 50 days. “Data retrieved from the phone will come in handy in identifying Vignesh’s peers in the virtual arena,” he said.



As part of a larger plan to prevent more people from falling prey to the game, Manivannan said a Counselling Cell, headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Kalavathi, has been established. The cell comprising social activists and policemen will counsel youngsters to steer clear of the killer game.

A mega sensitisation campaign to wean students away from the online challenge will be organised within 10 days in schools across the district.



A special team under Grievous Crime Cell Inspector Parameshwari has been formed to keep track of suspicious activities based on inputs from parents and teachers. The Cell can be reached at WhatsApp number 7708806111. Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education has also issued a circular to schools urging them to spread awareness of playing unwanted games which might prove fatal.Even as the Coimbatore police is creating awareness among youngsters about the dangers of the Blue Whale Challenge, a Know Your Police session last week drew attention to the fact that many middle school students were aware of the game’s existence and that many of them might have tried their hands at it.

During an interaction of students of a private school with Deputy Commissioner (L&O) S Lakshmi last week, a Class VII student said he used to play Blue Whale Challenge. However, he later denied it. If anyone comes to know about any student or child who plays the game, they can file a complaint or pass the information to the police through WhatsApp number 8190000100.

Madras HC takes suo motu cognisance of Blue Whale Challenge

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the dangerous online game ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ and impleaded the Union Department of Communication, State School and Social Welfare departments, Director General of Police and Madurai Superintendent of Police. Administrative Judge of Madurai Bench K K Sasidharan and Judge G R Swaminathan said police department and social activists had a definite role to play in the matter. “Those playing the game must be counselled and made to uninstall the game,” the Bench added. “The administrator is abetting suicide by manipulating the young minds and exploiting their vulnerable psychological condition,” the judges said.

RISING DEATH TOLL

The Blue Whale Challenge, which originated in Russia in 2013, has killed over 140 youths across the world. Last week, the ‘killer’ online game seems to have claimed the life of yet another youngster. Sashikumar Bora from Assam, a first year MBA student at the Pondicherry Central University, was found hanging from a tree, near his hostel. Police suspect he was playing the game. A status on his Facebook page, posted at 2:21 am on August 29, read: “Maybe I wasn’t made for anyone.”

Links are not sent directly. When you open a fun-rolled app like, ‘Who were you in the last birth’, through social networks, the hackers send additional plugins, which would open to a link that take you to the game.”

An app developer

I got the link through one of my friends via WhatsApp. Initially the tasks would be easy, motivating and challenging. Once you cross the initial level, the stages get dangerous and more gory.”

Sam (name changed)

Till level 10, there was no problem. Accomplished players were noted. When I refused to play, they started to provoke and threaten me. They always knew where I was. The exact location.”

Kathir, a B Com student