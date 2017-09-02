Overlooking crystal waters and manicured lawns, Eros Hotel’s recently revamped Lounge & Bar is a befitting throwback to the bygone British imperial epoch. Hardwood flooring, neat wall-attached wooden cabinets, wine books, British era paintings, antique chandeliers, French windows and hanging lights makes the place swoon-worthy for its English country feel and elegant vintage ambience. The whiskey cabinet houses a rare selection of single malts, wine and Cuban cigars.

Umesh Dalal

“Nehru Place is deprived of quality places. We refurbished this space to suit corporate clients and discerning guests who wish to hold meetings, get togethers or just unwind in the evening,” says Umesh Dalal, the Food and Beverage Director at Eros Hotel.

The bar stands true to its word with an interesting blend of cocktails. Rosemary Smoked Schezwan Martiniwith its fiery schezwan pepper tasted strong and spicy but was balanced by a tinge of pineapple and honey.

Happily Ever After cocktail and Mock Sangria, when soused in grape juice, offered a sweet punch.

The fennel and lime juice-infused Malty Daiquiri serves best as an after meal digestive drink. An amalgam of burnt cumin, rock salt and guava juice, the zesty Guava Merry will be my pick for a while. The bartender’s inputs helped us unclog our minds through the expansive beverage menu.

Lounge & Bar

With its Victorian- inspired interiors, the beat thumping score didn’t complement the setting. Service could have been swifter, but we received a warm reception. The food includes Continental, Chinese and Indian. We really liked the Tangy Chilli Mushroom and the Amritsari Macchi. The platter with brochette, peta bread stuffed with humus and vegetables was good too, thought the quality of platters can be improved. Food on the whole was generously portioned. With great hospitality, the this is a good place to unwind with an after office drink.

Meal for two:

Approx `3,500

Address: Eros Hotel, Nehru Place