KOZHIKODE: Over 75 per cent of the cases of conversion to Islam, analysed by Kerala police in the 2016-17 period, zeroed in on ‘Love’ as the deciding factor—as per the 32-page police report on “Religious Conversions in Kerala” submitted to the State Police Chief on August 19, 2017. According to a senior police officer involved in the investigation, the terminology ‘Love Jihad’ was coined after investigation in several conversion cases revealed love was being used as a tool to bring non-believers into Islam. The investigative report, compiled by a special intelligence wing of the state police, puts the reason for 105 out of 135 such conversions in 2016-17 to be love. To put the matter in perspective, the next big reason cited in the report is broken family (13), followed by disturbed mind (7), influence of Islamic ideology (7) and poverty (2).

"On overall analysis, it is revealed that only a small percentage of persons were converted due to deep interest and belief in Muslim religion. Majority were converted on pressure of circumstances such as love," it says on page 31.

The report was prepared following large-scale complaints of forceful conversion in Kerala and in the wake of widely circulated information coming out from various agencies from the state and the Centre about couples, many of them converted from Hinduism and Christianity, reportedly leaving for Syria to join the Islamic State.The police report contains details of the investigation conducted into the conversions that took place in the state in 2016 and 2017. It was prepared by the unit after collecting details from the districts in an investigation spanning several months in 2017. The report begins saying there have been numerous complaints on forceful religious conversions in the state and the investigation probed the complaints in detail and the circumstances that led to the conversions.

“Some of the converts have political leniency towards CPI(M). The reason is most of the CPI(M) party workers are from Ezhava community which accounts for about 24 per cent of the total population of Kerala,” the report says. “In the case of males, persons who have converted to Islam were drunkards and addicted to drugs. The handlers, called ‘Dawa Squad’, will approach them to make aware of the harmful effects of drinking. In this way, the handlers will win the trust of their family members and thus will engaging them as well in the process,” the report further says.

Terminology Etymology

Love trumps all?

