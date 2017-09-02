THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strange but true. Over the past two decades, nearly two dozen ministerial staff, who lack the prescribed qualification, are imparting English lessons to students in Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) schools. This is at a time when scores of qualified junior teachers, directly recruited by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC), are denied promotion citing non-availability of posts.

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) had ordered in August that 23 such ministerial staff be reverted to their parent cadre, but the government has not implemented it. The High Court too had rejected the ministerial staff’s plea to be regularised as Non Vocational Teachers.

Stop-gap Arrangement

As per a Government Order in 1997, sanction was accorded to the appointment of ministerial staff in VHSE department as teachers as a stop-gap arrangement. It was also clearly stated the appointment as Non Vocational Teacher (Temporary) would not confer on them any preferential claim in service later.

In 2004, Special Rules for Kerala VHSE State Service were framed. As per that, the post of Non Vocational Teacher was to be filled up only by promotion/transfer of Non Vocational Teacher (Junior).

Bithra P L, a Non Vocational Teacher (Junior) in English from Ernakulam was eligible for promotion as Non Vocational Teacher in 2009.

In 2012, her promotion was nearly through when the VSHE Directorate informed her the process could be completed only after the ministerial staff were reverted. According to sources, the ministerial staff are drawing a monthly salary of around Rs 90,000 on an average and most of them have only a few years of service left. If reverted to the ministerial cadre, their pay would come down by half.

