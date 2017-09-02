Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani talks to Manish Anand in Gandhinagar about how BJP will retain power in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with large number of Muslims voting for the party after the triple talaq verdict of the Supreme Court. Excerpts:



Is BJP banking on brand Modi to win the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat?

BJP had approached the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under the national leadership led by the Prime Minister. Modi has led Gujarat onto the path of transformation during his stints as chief minister. So we’ll go to the polls under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

BJP has been in power in the state for almost two decades. Will anti-incumbency hit its prospects?

Anti-incumbency against the ruling party happens when the government becomes distant to the people. Our government has been pro-people, and thus there’s favourable sentiment for the BJP. When Banaskhata was flooded, the state government camped there and unveiled a `1,500 crore package for them.



Gujarat is known as India’s Hindutva laboratory. Is the BJP approaching the elections with similar approach with a mix of development?

BJP has been getting support of all sections of society. Many Muslims will vote for BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections after the Supreme Court ruled against triple talaq. Muslim women will vote for BJP.



Gujarat saw agitations by the Patidar community led by Hardik Patel. Will the BJP face a tough battle in Saurashtra?

We held discussions with Patidar leaders and explained to them citing judicial orders that there can’t be more than 50 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. We came up with Mukhyamantri Swawlamban Yojna, under which the state government will bear half the cost of education in self-financed colleges for those who got marks between the cut off for reserved and general category.

There are claims your government dealt Hardik Patel with a heavy hand.

Hardik Patel was recently arrested following a scuffle amongst their own groups. The police acted on the complaint of one of his former associates.

Amit Shah has constituted a team of Union ministers led by Arun Jaitley for the Assembly elections. Is Jaitley a lucky charm?

Jaitley is a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat. He has been election in-charge for the state since 2002. There’s nothing about anyone being a lucky charm.



There was a bitter battle in the Rajya Sabha by-election between BJP and Congress. But Congress’ Ahmed Patel won.

It was not the BJP which broke the Congress in Gujarat. Congress and its government at the Centre earlier had been creating obstacles for the development of Gujarat, which alienated its leaders against the party. The Sardar Sarovar dam, the lifeline of the people of the state for drinking water and irrigation, was completed only after Modi became Prime Minister and BJP came to power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Therefore, the 14 Congress MLAs quit their party out of sheer frustration with their high command.

Unemployment is a concern at the national level.

In the last one year alone we have given 80,000 government jobs to the youths, besides five lakh in the private sector through job melas. As youth don’t remove their registration on employment exchanges till they get jobs of their choices, the official data across the country fails to capture actual job creation.

Is Mission 150+ set by Amit Shah within the party’s reach in the upcoming Assembly elections?

BJP had been leading on 165 out of 182 Assembly seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when the party won all the 26 Parliamentary constituencies. Local body polls afterwards further affirmed the winning trend of the BJP. We will cross the 150 mark in the upcoming polls.