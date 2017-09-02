Chic parties are a rare occurrence these days but we saw the swish set turn up at the art preview held by the Palette Art Gallery on Thursday night.

Anjali Chawla and Kalyani Saha

Long Story Short, the art exhibit curated by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at the gallery has some exemplary works of both modernist and contemporary artists including Arpita Singh, Bhupen Khakhar, Amit Ambalal, Prasad KP and others.

Art aficionados and stylistas caught up on gossip, as well as some serious concerns about Mumbai’s deluge, and of course, ‘Baba Blak Sheeps.

Seen at the do were Kalyani Saha, Dheeraj Puri, Anjali Chawla, designers Varun Bahl, Rohit Bal, Rina Dhaka, Poonam Bhagat and Gaurav Gupta, Sanjeev Bijli of PVR, Kamyani Kanwar and others.