Fright Nights

A WhatsApp message saying ‘CBI to raid more Delhi police officials’ is giving sleepless nights to many. After CBI arrested a SHO for allegedly paying bribe for transfer, a message is doing rounds in various SHO groups. It says more SHOs will be arrested on a tip-off by arrested inspector Baney Singh Meena. Message is being circulated as ‘warning’ claiming that an officer of CBI has told that a team of CBI officers will be raiding Delhi police officers soon.

The Two Transfers

Face of Delhi police on social media Madhur Verma has once again been transferred to the Public Relations department as the PRO. This is his second transfer in past nine months. He was first relieved from North district in December last year to join Crime branch. Later, he was given additional charge of PRO and recently, he was relieved from Crime branch and asked to take over as PRO.

Money Can’t Buy Class

Sometimes good enough is not enough. IPS officers of 2005 to 2008 batch, who were waiting for posting as DCPs, are not happy because they got promotion not in terms of designation but salary grade. Their salary is now similar to junior administrative grade (JAG) officers, but for these officers ‘money is not important’.

New Faces for Crime Branch

Crime Branch of Delhi police is all set to get new faces at DCP and ACP level. Of the four DCsP in the branch, two have already left and one is set to join MCD. It is expected that in coming days, the ACP will also be transferred so that fresh faces and young officers can gain experience.