CHANDIGARH: After his rape conviction, there is no end to the woes of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Now the Income Tax department has started appraising his income from the four trusts which were earlier exempted by the department. The income has been to the tune of Rs 250 crore per annum.

Sources in the I-T Department said that in 2007, four trusts (Dera Sacha Sauda, Shah Satnam Ji Educational Society, Shah Satnam Ji Green Welfare Force and Shah Satnam Ji Green ‘S’ Welfare Force) were registered with the department for income tax exemption and after scrutiny they were exempted.

“The exemptions were given to these trusts on grounds of education, health social and religious services,” said a senior officer of the department.

The Dera headquarters

at Sirsa

“The Dera Sacha Sauda Trust whose income was about Rs 70 crore per year, came down to around Rs 33 crore in the last four years. We don’t know the reason for it,” he added. Sources pointed out that these trusts have invested approximately around Rs 200 crore in land and building and around Rs 9 crore in other assets. Besides, Rs 2 crore was invested in the bio-gas plant set up at the Dera.

The Dera was running three medical institutions (multi- speciality hospital, ayurvedic centre, and naturopathy institute) and was also running 11 schools and two colleges, including a management institute. These institutions are in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, said sources.

Besides, the Dera chief had around 80-odd companies in different names. The Dera use to sell hundreds of products from grocery items, to clothes to batteries, mostly under the brand name MSG.

Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment after being convicted on charges of raping two women followers.

Excise Dept Prepares Details

Haryana Excise and Taxation Department is also preparing details on how shops, commercial establishments, and factories that were on the Dera Sacha Sauda premises were registered with the department.

Dera Land

The Dera Sacha Sauda has around 1,093 acres of land in 18 districts of Haryana alone, which is estimated to be worth around Rs 1,151 crore, including 700 acres of land on which Dera headquarters is situated in Sirsa. The value of the building constructed on the land is yet to be calculated.

In neighbouring Punjab, the Dera properties are worth Rs 58.2 crore, according to the state government. Bathinda has one of the biggest Deras of the sect in Salabatpura. Most of the properties are in the Malwa region.

Guru’s Family

The family of Shah Satnam Singh Maharaj, the guru of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim, whom he succeeded—lives in Jalalana village some 40 km from the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. The family, which includes Satnam’s grandsons, lives in a normal house and does farming. The family has never visited the Dera since 2002—the year the rape allegations against Ram Rahim involving the two Dera followers surfaced.