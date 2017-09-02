NEW DELHI: There’s good and bad news for the Income Tax (I-T) Department. I-T returns filed in the current fiscal saw a 25 per cent increase and advance individual I-T collections went up by 42 per cent after demonetisation, but the department is grappling with shortage of officials, resulting in work overload.

Data has revealed that there was a 158 per cent increase in the number of searches—up from 447 before the note ban to 1,152. However, officials say that despite the workload, the department’s strength remains the same. Ashok Kanojia, president of the Income Tax Employees’ Federation (ITEF), said, “We are working day and night as we welcome the government’s initiative against black money.

The department is short of over 20,000 officials. About 55,000 officials are doing the job of 76,000, which is the sanctioned strength.” Officials said that lakhs of dormant bank accounts have become active after the November 8, 2016, note ban.

Good & Bad

158% increase in number of I-T raids

10 vacancies of chief commissioner against a sanctioned strength of 91

600 posts of joint commissioner and assistant commissioner vacant of total 2,300 posts

Only three principal chief commissioners available against a sanctioned strength of 26

Nearly 3,000 vacancies in the Income tax Department are that of inspectors, who determine tax calculation and evasion. Similarly, there are 2,300 posts of joint commissioners and assistant commissioners, of which 600 are unoccupied. “Officials are looking into lakhs of new accounts. Such an exercise requires expertise and close analysis,” said Ashok Kanojia, president of the Income Tax Employees’ Federation (ITEF),In a written reply to the Lok Sabha in its last session, Minister of State for Finance, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, said out of the sanctioned strength of 26 Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, total working strength is only three against 23 vacancies. A rank below, at the chief commissioner level, there are 10 vacancies against a sanctioned strength of 91 posts.

Gangwar said at the principal commissioner of income tax level, 174 of 300 posts were vacant till July and a rank below at the commissioner of income tax level, 104 out of 635 posts are vacant.

“Only a fraction (about 4 to 5 per cent) of the total returns filed are scanned. More staff will look into more returns, and it’ll result into better tax collection,” said an official.