HYDERABAD: As old as city’s pride Charminar, documents from that bygone era, which could add to Hyderabad’s unmatched historical legacy, are taking a digital shape at the Telangana State Archives and Research Institute. And, in the last two years, close to 6,000 Persian manuscripts dating back to the Mughal era between 1606 and 1669 AD have been translated into English and catalogued by a single individual, Mohd Abdul Moeed.At least, 1.55 lakh such administrative manuscripts from the Mughal era, belonging to the regimes of Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb, between 1606 and 1701 AD are in the possession of the institute. According to officials, it is the richest collection of Mughal-era archives in India.

The 44-year-old research scholar in Persian Historiographs in Deccan at the Osmania University has been working with Dr Zareena Parveen of the institute. Dr Parveen, director of TSARI and only expert of Shikasta Persian in the entire South India, has been guiding Moeed in the labourious job of translating into English and cataloguing these rare documents.

“Any language changes its form every 100 years and Shikasta Persian, an older version of Persian, is written in cursive form. The documents I have catalogued belong to the 10th and 11th regnal year of Aurangazeb,” said Moeed, who is doing PhD in Persian Historiographs in Deccan.

