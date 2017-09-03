Uttar Pradesh

Political Godfather a Must

Sulking Sultanpur BJP MP Varun Gandhi created a flutter again by acknowledging a godfather’s role in politics. The Gandhi scion recently claimed at a function in Pratapgarh that survival in Indian politics hugely depended on a supportive hand. “Had I not been born in a political family, I wouldn’t have had a career in politics,” he said. He rejected the perception of going slow in politics. “My mother is a minister and I am active in politics,” he said.

SP Turns to Imposter

During Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s recent visit to Azamgarh to honour war widows, party workers got an imposter to receive an award to avoid ferrying 94-year-old Rasoolan Bibi from her village in Ghazipur to the venue. Bibi is the widow of Company Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid, who posthumously received India’s highest military decoration, the Param Vir Chakra, for his actions during the India-Pakistan war of 1965. Bibi and her family noticed it on TV and brought it to light. Akhilesh is yet to get a convincing reason for the goof up.

Maharashtra

Congress Makes Lotus Bloom

Rajiv Satav is one of the only two Congress Lok Sabha MPs from Maharashtra who retained his seat against the Modi wave of 2014. At a recent function organised by electrical and technical workers’ union he inaugurated, he was to use a remote to light lamps. When Satav pressed the remote’s button, lamps in a ‘lotus’ lit up. Though the MP tried to take it lightly, the town was abuzz with the hidden political message.

Going, Going, Gone

Congress leader and former Shiv Sena CM Narayan Rane is on the verge of joining the BJP due to his differences with the state party leadership. While Rane is yet to quit the Congress, another group of former ministers has asked the party high command to replace MPCC chief Ashok Chavan and AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, Mohan Prakash. The buzz within the party is that Chavan can be replaced with Prithviraj Chavan. Though party leaders had complained about Prithviraj when he was CM, they now think he’s the only one who can take the party out of the current crisis.

Punjab

Baba Behind Bars, Netas Happy

While political parties are condemning the violence in which 39 people died after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted on August 25 on charges of rape, not a single Punjab politician has spoken against him. In private, however, political leaders of the Congress, SAD, BJP and AAP are happy he is behind bars since before every election, they had to plead with him for votes. The day he was convicted, phones of political leaders kept ringing.

Northeast

State to Centre

The buzz on social media is that Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be inducted into the Central ministry. On Wednesday, he told the media that he wants to play a “bigger role” at the Centre. Sarma has been instrumental in the saffron surge in the Northeast—he played a key role in securing victories for the BJP in Assam and Manipur and helped the party grab power in Arunachal Pradesh through political manoeuvring.

Confusion in Nagaland

The people in Nagaland are confused about which party former CM Neiphiu Rio will work for in next year’s Assembly elections. The Lok Sabha member, who belongs to Naga People’s Front (NPF), was speculated to be the man behind the formation of Democratic People’s Party a few months ago. In due course, he joined incumbent CM T R Zeliang of the NPF to oust Shurhozelie Liezietsu from the CM’s chair in July last. Rio is now working closely with Zeliang.

Madhya Pradesh

Chouhan, Children’s ‘Nephew’

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan loves children, who fondly call him “mama” (maternal uncle). But for MP’s Minister of State for Horticulture Surya Prakash Meena, the CM is children’s “bhanja” (nephew). At the state government’s Mil Baanche programme, in which ministers and officials donned the role of teachers in schools recently, Meena told students that Chouhan was their “bhanja”. He didn’t stop there; when asked to spell the full form of ‘MLA’, he smilingly responded, “Member of Legistic of Administration”.

Bihar

Platefuls of Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn’t attend CM Nitish Kumar’s lunch invite as his aerial survey of Bihar’s flood-hit districts on August 26 got prolonged. This prompted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to claim that Modi rebuffed Nitish’s invitation to avenge the latter’s cancellation of dinner for top BJP leaders in June 2010 in Patna. “All the old issues will be avenged one after another,” Tejashwi tweeted. BJP and JD(U) leaders laughed, saying Tejashwi was “reading too much” after losing power.

Bowling Himself a Bouncer

Cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad, the BJP MP from Darbhanga, was so upset by protests in his constituency for his failure to visit flood-hit areas that when he finally visited, he was too keen to make up for the loss. He rebuked local leaders and officials. “If there is slackness in providing relief to affected people, I’ll burn the BDO’s office like Lanka,” threatened Azad, son of former Bihar CM Bhagwat Jha Azad. His audience clapped when he said, “If officials and local leaders do not work for the people, I’ll strip them and put them on donkeys”.

Chhattisgarh

CM’s OSD for 21st CWG

Executive member of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and an OSD to Chhattisgarh chief minister, Vikram Singh Sisodia will be Chef De Mission for the 21st Common Wealth Games in Australia from April 4-15, 2018. The IOA bestowed responsibility upon Sisodia expressing hope the Indian team will be able to win maximum medals under his guidance. Sisodia is known to take several initiatives to promote state and national activities on sports.