Of all sins, greed seems to be the most pernicious for actor Pawan Kumar. In Baap Re Baap, an upcoming play exposing the greediness rampant in society, Kumar finds himself in the middle of the comedy of errors.

Babu Badrinath, the character he plays, goes missing. To find him, his son announces a cash prize. The play spins around a few greedy men try to acquire the prize money by wrong means just to make a quick buck. Added to this is a twist in the tale, with three identical people claiming to be the father.

“All the deadly sins are man’s true nature but greediness leaves a deeper impact. Having said that, I also strongly believe it’s common human characteristic that should be controlled. However, if one is made to feel explicitly guilty, he gets trapped into a cycle of sin-and-repent,” says Kumar. “You can fool the world but not yourself.”

Baap Re Baap is a dedication to the legendary Charlie Chaplin. His style of walking, make-up, silent acting and lots of laughter is packaged together for entertainment.

“Before preparing for this character, I saw many movies to understand the way he married comedy with tragedy,” says Kumar. For him, Charlie Chaplin is one of the few artists who projected their lives on screen truthfully.

“Like him, I’ll also bring a bag full of tricks so watch out,” says Kumar. September 10, at 7 pm, at LTG Auditorium, Mandi House.