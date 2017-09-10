NEW DELHI: Concerned over the slow pace of construction of houses under the flagship ‘Housing for All’ scheme, the ministry of housing and urban affairs plans to set up a programme management unit (PMU) to bring it on fast track. Latest data of the ministry reveals that less than two lakh houses have been constructed so far, while the programme aims to construct about 20 million houses by 2022. “There are multiple agencies involved in the housing sector. The objective of the programme management unit is to efficiently and effectively manage, coordinate and monitor the implementation of the scheme,” said the official.

A senior official of the ministry said that cities will draw up their plan of action to deal with eradication of slums in a systematic and time-bound manner. On the basis of the plan of action, states will prepare the annual implementation plan dividing the task up to 2022.Besides, a web-based integrated monitoring and information system has been developed by the ministry to monitor the projects implemented.

According to the latest progress report of the Pradhan mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), construction of 1,57,106 houses have been completed in the country till July this year.

A senior official of the ministry of housing and urban affairs said that states have been told to speed up the process. “Now, states have started coming forward with projects and the Centre has so far approved construction of 26.13 lakh houses,” added the official.

Programme Management Unit

The objective is to efficiently and effectively manage, coordinate and monitor implementation of the 'Housing for All' scheme

On the basis of the plan of action, states will prepare the annual implementation plan, dividing the task up to 2022

A web-based system has been developed by the ministry to monitor the projects implemented