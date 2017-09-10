NEW DELHI: Eyeing the student body polls, the Congress-backed student body National Students Union of India (NSUI) has strategised its last-minute campaigning for Delhi University Student Union elections, voting for which will be held on September 12.

The party is set to do class-to-class and night campaign with hashtag ‘Take Back DU’. To defeat its rival Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), NSUI has compiled all violent incidents led by the ABVP in the university in past one year.

Tagging ABVP as a violent union, they have made issues such as harassment of law faculty dean Ved Kumari for not issuing admit card, Ramjas incident, vandalisation of the proctor’s office, dowry case on ABVP ex-president Satendra Awana, and assault on Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) teacher for giving zero marks in internal, as their agenda for campaigning.

The party has recently won the elections with a majority in Panjab University, Chandigarh, and is now looking forward to regain its lost charm in DU.

“ABVP is a corrupt party, which has misused its power in the past years. Part did nothing in the past four years, and used the students’ money for their personal expenses,” said Akshay Lakra, Delhi State President, NSUI.

Apart from this, the digital campaign through social media sites is also on. The party is also using the university and college radios to reach out to the students. NSUI has also made a slogan targeting ABVP—“Bees lakh ki pi gaye chai, ABVP ko bye bye”.

Meanwhile, denying the allegations, ABVP National Media Convener Saket Bahuguna said, “NSUI is a party of liars. They used a girl candidate for its use. But we are working for the student community. NSUI stands nowhere.”