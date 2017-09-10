NEW DELHI: It’s the era of the bovine! Cows are being empowered and the city’s gaushala residents will get special treatment. The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has included gaushalas in the special category of subsidised connections. They will have access to electricity at cheaper rates.

The move will bring relief to the national capital’s approximately 23,000 cows sheltered in around 16 gaushalas (cow-shelters). “This will definitely give great relief to the management of shelters. The burden of electricity bills will reduce,” said Mahesh Chandra Sharma, chairman of Delhi Gausadan Organisation.

There are five shelters which are registered with the Delhi government to which the three municipal bodies provide aid. Depending on the area that the shelter is located in, each municipal body gives `20 per cow for maintenance. But, according to Sharma, the amount is insufficient as the estimated cost to maintain a cow is `60. Besides, he alleges that even the Rs 20 aid has not come for the last six months.

The move proposed by power discom BSES was approved by the DERC last week while announcing its schedule for Delhi’s power tariff. As per rough estimates, a gaushala sheltering 10 cows needs around 400-500 units of electricity per month. The DERC is an independent body, which gets proposals from the government and the power distribution companies separately over the rates of electricity in the national capital.

Approximately 23,000 cows are sheltered in 16 gaushalas

Five cow-shelters registered with the Delhi government

400-500 units of electricity is consumed by a gaushala sheltering 10 cows per month