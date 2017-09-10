NEW DELHI: Within a week of taking over, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has issued a set of disciplinary directives for Railway Board officers and staff, and they definitely do not like it. The directions include no meeting with him without prior appointment, no loitering in corridors, and an executive dashboard for performance analysis.“It has been desired that henceforth, any officer/staff wishing to meet the minister should invariably seek prior appointment,” said the order issued by the joint secretary of Railway Board V Vaidehi.

No railway officer shall meet Piyush

Goyal without an appointment

It further says that officers coming on duty to Rail Bhawan should confine their visit to the officers concerned in the Rail Bhawan and even such visits should be regulated and minimised. Goyal is known for a corporate style of working, which many officers and staff in the Railway Board are not used to.“This is unlike former railway minister Suresh Prabhu,” said sources in the railway ministry.

Another official, who has closely worked with him, said Goyal’s meetings always end with action points assigned to each official and soon all officers will have an executive dashboard for performance analysis and progress of projects under them.Goyal has also got a dedicated communication team that reaches out to media directly with positive stories. Interestingly, the team provides information in six regional languages.