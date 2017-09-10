EW DELHI: Several reminders from the Lieutenant General, Anil Baijal’s office, to increase the output of Waste to Energy (WTE) plants at the dumping sites in the capital, proved to have fallen on deaf ears of the municipal corporations.

The Ghazipur landfill collapse—in which two people died on September 1—was the consequence of increasing amount of garbage at the site. There are four WTE plants in Delhi—Timarpur-Okhla, Ghazipur and Narela-Bawana and Bhalaswa, but they are not managing waste up to requirement.

In a meeting with municipal commissioners and Department of Environment Management and Services officials on July 27, Baijal had set seven-day deadline for the three MCDs to give a proposal to increase the capacity of WTE plant at Bhalaswa site. In August, the L-G again asked the MCDs that why were they not taking garbage collection seriously.

The report submitted by an HC-monitored committee led by Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) chairman Sanjeev Jain—to find a long term action plan regarding segregation, collection and treatment of waste—on August

2, stated that biodegradable and non-bio degradable waste was being dumped at the sites, which was hindering the process of WTE plants.

The DSLSA that will file the draft of by laws for waste segregation on September 19 said that `50 penalty for littering as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act is is too low and needs to be revised.”