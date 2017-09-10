NEW DELHI: The High Court’s decision of reinstating the National Students Union of India’s (NSUI) presidential candidate Rocky Tuseed for DU student body polls, on Friday, shattered the hopes of the dumped candidate Alka Sehrawat—a blood cancer patient. Bhagat Singh College student Sehrawat, who was fielded as the presidential candidate after Tuseed’s nomination was cancelled by the varsity election commission, has now decided to fight as an independent candidate.

“The party used me for their purpose. I was fighting as an independent candidate but they requested me to contest for their party. When I opposed their decision of reinstating Tuseed, they tried to shut my mouth by promising money for my treatment and a foreign trip. They tried to bribe me by saying that I will be made the national coordinator,” said Sehrawat.

She was not even given the ballot number and letter after filing of nominations.

She said, “They forced me to withdraw but I will fight as an independent candidate and my whole college will support me. Both ABVP and NSUI are male-dominated parties.”

All parties in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had fielded female candidates for the post of president, elections for which were held on Friday. But in DU, only All India Students Union (AISA) has fielded a female candidate for the post. Election in DU will be held on September 12.