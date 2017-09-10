Powers Stripped Off

Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik has reportedly stripped off transfer/posting powers of DCP north. The power has now been transferred the power to the joint commissioner, who will look after north district transfers and postings. Patnaik was reportedly so annoyed with the DCP that he also cancelled the transfers/postings orders issued by the north DCP and asked the joint commissioner of Central range to keep a check on him.

Hygiene First

Delhi Police officers have realised that hygiene is two-thirds of health. Officers stationed in Police Headquarters have started locking their washrooms so that no other person can use them. The toilets are situated next to the lift, so due to hygiene issues, they have asked their staff to start locking them. A board saying ‘for officers only’ has also been posted on its door. These toilets are meant to be used by DCPs and special commissioner rank officers only.

Glorifying the Posting

Joint commissioner Robin Hibu, who was recently transferred to Rashtrapati Bhawan, tried to glorify his transfer through a WhatsApp message. He claimed that he was selected for the posting. In the message, he claimed that he is the first officer from a North-eastern state to join at IG level.

Chase Snatchers on Cycles

Amulya Patnaik has asked the staff to identify and prepare a list of areas such as parks, narrow roads, and gallis, where police can patrol on bicycles. Patrolling on expensive bicycles was started in north-east areas, but the initiative couldn’t convince the Twitterati, who made their fun saying snatchers will come on motorcycles and cops will chase them by pedalling bicycles.