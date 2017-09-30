Law ministry proclaims war on rats in jaisalmer house

Kanu Sarda By

NEW DELHI: After being troubled by an increasing population of rats in Jaisalmer House from where it operates, the Department of Justice under the Ministry of Law and Justice has floated a tender for agencies that specialise in controlling rodents. The ministry, in its tender, has invited companies that can manage an area of over 12,000 square feet that comprises all its offices.

The Department of Justice, the most important wing of the law ministry, has all files related to appointment, transfers and recommendations, advises and queries from other ministries, issuing of new notifications, managing day-to-day work and co-ordinating with other High Courts of the country.

The tender states that the vendor would be responsible for controlling the rodent menace in every room of Jaisalmer House and has to ensure protection of files, papers, computer wiring, boxes and other materials.

The contract is for one year and private agencies have been called for controlling the menace. To kill rats, the company shall prepare eatables listed under World Health Organisation norms, the tender stated.

“Rat population is increasing day by day, and is an open threat to files and computers. It is impossible for us to work in such a situation. Things are worse since we are only in the process of digitisation of old records; rats are more attracted to old files,” said an official from the department.

About the penalty clause, the tender states, “If a complaint made by the official concerned is not attended by the vendor, a fine of `100 per day would be charged from them. Also, during the entire process, if any public property is being harmed, three times of the value of the property or `5,000 will be levied.”

Methods of Mitigation

■ Snap Traps

■ Live Traps

■ Glue Boards

■ Baiting Traps

■ Bait Stations

■ Rodenticides (approved by WHO)