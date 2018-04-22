NEW DELHI: With barely a month to go for the high-stake Karnataka Assembly election, Congress strategists have discovered that banking on Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah’s son-of-the-soil image, coupled with the party’s developmental agenda, could be an effective counter to BJP’s polarisation attempts.

Siddaramaiah, who was a JD-S import, was initially resisted by Congress veterans but has found favour over the past few years as he has led from the front against the BJP. “He took PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah head-on when most leaders fumbled over a response,” said an AICC functionary.

Further, caste equations sewed up by Siddaramaiah—he belongs to the backward Kuruba (shepherd) community but enjoys massive support among SC/ST and Muslim communities (collectively described as Ahinda in local parlance)—are counted among his strengths.

His recent move to recognise Lingayats as religious minorities, though controversial, may also end up bringing the community votes to the party, said the sources.

According to Congress insiders, party chief Rahul Gandhi will continue his campaigns in the state but understands the benefits that appealing to locals sentiment can bring in a tightly contested poll.

“Unlike Gujarat, where the party lacked a big face, Karnataka has a battery of them. Rahul’s blitzkrieg was needed in Gujarat but the game in Karnataka is altogether different,” said a party strategist.

Rahul obtained seat-wise data from the party’s research department headed by Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Gowda and asked K C Venugopal, AICC in-charge of Karnataka affairs, to prepare a micro-level strategy. District-wise manifesto highlighting local issues are part of the plan, said the insiders.

“We were able to fulfill 90 per cent of the promises made in 2013. Party workers have already conducted door-to-door campaigns explaining that to the voters,” said a state Congress leader.

To put the BJP on the defensive, Congress campaigners harp on BJP chief ministerial nominee B S Yeddyurappa’s “tainted” image in their speeches, pressers and on social media under the watch of AICC social media in-charge Divya Spandana, a former Lok Sabha member from Mandya.

“The BJP would try to provoke us so that the contest assumes a communal overtone, but we won’t let that happen,” added an AICC functionary.