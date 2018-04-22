KOLKATA: The death of a Royal Bengal tiger in the Jangalmahal region of West Bengal has led to a war of words between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, with the former accusing Maneka of insulting tribals in a“bid to insult Bengal”.The controversy erupted after Maneka rapped the state for allowing a hunting festival which, she alleged, benefited poachers and smugglers.

Speaking out on the killing of a 12-15 years old tiger in Jangalmahal on April 13, allegedly by local tribesmen taking part in a ‘Shikaar Utsav’ (hunting festival), the Union minister said, “Behind the curtain (of tribal tradition), poachers and smugglers are using this festival for their business. Such a largescale murder of wild animals is seen only in West Bengal.”

The autopsy report said the tiger was beaten with blunt objects on the head and attacked with sharp objects in the neck. However, Banerjee reacted sharply. “I am saddened that a Union minister has made unwarranted comments about a community. She said adivasis are poachers and they torture animals. She should apologise to the community. At a time when Dalits are being persecuted across the country, her comments reflect the BJP’s stand on SC/STs, Dalits, tribals and common people,” Mamata said. “She must apologise to the nation. She has no right to insult Bengal and the tribals. We will not tolerate it,” she said.