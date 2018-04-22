A file picture of the Mecca Masjid in Old City, Hyderabad, some time after the bomb ripped through it on May 18, 2007 | Express

HYDERABAD: Superintendent of Police with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), IPS officer Pratibha Ambedkar, based in Hyderabad then, was vigorously pursuing the Mecca Masjid blast case. She had completed four of the five-year fixed tenure for officers who work on deputation with NIA, and was looking forward to work in it for one more year.

However, one fine morning early this year, the IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh cadre got a message from NIA headquarters in New Delhi. She was informed that her services was needed in Uttar Pradesh and she was transferred out from NIA. While Mecca Masjid blast case was her prime focus, she was also heading the probe into other cases.

Prior to her transfer, when the accused in the case, Swami Aseemanand and Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai, were granted bail in March 2017, the NIA did not go in for an appeal in the matter, raising many an eyebrow not only within the NIA, but also other agencies involved in anti-terror operations.

The acquittal of five accused by an NIA court on April 16 citing lack of evidence, which led opposition parties to point fingers at the functioning of NIA and some even terming it a ‘biased investigation’, has ended up raising serious questions about the credibility of the anti-terror agency set up in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terror strikes.

The goings-on within NIA headquarters, especially with regard to the Mecca Masjid blast probe, indicates that all was not well within the agency over the last two years. But it is not only the NIA, even the affairs in the CBI, which probed the case under the UPA regime before the Hyderabad city police did its bit by picking up over 125 innocent Muslims, indicate that all was not well from the day — May 18, 2007 — when a bomb ripped through the mosque.

Top sources disclosed to The Sunday Standard that it was not only the abrupt transfer of Pratibha Ambedkar, an officer from UP, that raised many eyebrows within the agency. The fact that the agency did not even go into an appeal against the bail of the accused became a talking point in NIA circles. The NIA also chose not to file a supplementary charge sheet in the case, something for which preparations were reportedly being made by the Hyderabad branch of NIA.

The most intriguing part of the whole affair, which NIA insiders describe as “hush-hush” with regard to the probe, was when the investigators reportedly made no efforts to brief witnesses properly. There were 226 witnesses and once lower-rung officials chose not to brief the them, something the investigators often do in several such cases, they ended up turning hostile, which further weakened the case.

The Mecca Masjid probe has seen several strange twists and turns. The then Hyderabad Police Commissioner Balwinder Singh, who constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), was suspecting it to be the handiwork of Harkat-Ul-Jihad Al Islami (HUJI) terrorists led by Muhammed Shahed alias Bilal — a Hyderabadi who crossed over to Bangladesh and then to Pakistan, where he was believed to have been shot dead later — to spark communal riots in the city. Over 125 Muslim youths were picked up and interrogated, but no clue emerged. Back then, they were keen on knowing the whereabouts of Bilal and another HUJI member Sharfuddin alias Hamza.

Later, even as the SIT kept investigating the matter locally, the case was handed over to the CBI. Interestingly, Balwinder Singh, who was transferred to the CBI in New Delhi, was once again entrusted with the probe. But, the CBI team headed by Singh then pointed fingers at ‘Hindu terror’ and the investigation then began in an altogether new direction.

The NIA took over the probe in April 2011. By then, the main accused in the Mecca blast case, Swami Aseemanand, had ‘confessed’ to the police that Hindutva right-wing extremists were responsible for the Malegaon, Ajmer Sharif, Samjhauta Express and Mecca Masjid blasts, which led the NIA to probe the matter further. The confession was recorded in front of a magistrate citing the guilt Aseemanand said he felt after seeing innocent Muslim boys arrested in connection with the probe.

However, he later retracted his confession alleging that he was coerced by the anti-terrorism squad into making a confession.

Interestingly, while the CBI and NIA (under UPA regime) maintained that all these blasts were carried out by former members of the RSS, the foreign agencies like the National Counterterrorism Center of the USA had pointed fingers at the terror outfit HUJI as the ones behind the attack, which was based on the initial investigation.