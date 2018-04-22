Just 4 km from the Civil Secretariat in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is the Gujjar Basti Gool Gujral. About 130 Gujjar families live there in kulas (mud and wood houses). Without drinking water, power or even a drainage system.

“I have been living here since 1988. Our condition continues to be the same as it was that year. Nothing has changed for us in three decades. There is no water, no electricity, no roads, no drainage and no schools for our community,” said 48-year-old Mohammad Yousuf, who lives in the Gujjar Basti.

All that the government has provided the families is a handful of water taps. Since there is no drainage system, the nomads do not even have access to clean surroundings. The Swachh Bharat Mission has yet to reach the areas where they camp.

The plight of the Gujjar/Bakarwal population across the state is miserable. Development has not touched them. “They don’t have any land, our boys and girls are illiterates and our economic condition is worsening,” Mohammad Shafi Chechi, a nomad and member of the State Advisory Board of Gujjars and Bakarwals, told The Sunday Standard.

The government has set up mobile schools upto Class V for the nomad children, who spend half the year in one place and the other half at another. “After passing Class V, our children drop out from school because all kids cannot be accommodated in the handful of Gujjar hostels set up by government,” he said.

Yousuf said the Gujjars wanted their children to pursue studies and earn names for themselves. “But how, we don’t know.”

Before 1947, the nomads had their own land along the forested areas of Jammu province. “After Partition and the anti-Muslim riots in Jammu, thousands of our community members migrated to safer places to escape the riots. The government handed our ancestral land to refugees from Pakistan, rendering us landless,” Chechi said.

Since then, the Gujjars and Bakarwals have been suffering and living temporarily in one place or another, he added.

“From masters of our own destiny, we have been reduced to beggars as we always have to beg the government for our rights. In the last 70 years, state governments have done nothing for our rehabilitation. We continue to suffer,” Chechi said.

The Gujjars and Bakarwals mostly lived along the International Border in Jammu province, Chechi said. Majority of them were evicted from their homes after the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars, and then again after the 1999 Kargil war. Most of them have not been rehabilitated till date.

Surprisingly, there are eight MLAs from the community in the Assembly, of whom two – Choudhary Zulfikar Ali of the PDP and Abdul Gani Kohli of the BJP -- are ministers in the Mehbooba Mufti government. Kohli, along with other BJP ministers, resigned on April 17 to pave way for a cabinet reshuffle.

Lal Hussain, who lives in a Gujjar Basti at Rakh Barotia, Vijaypur, in the Samba district of Jammu, said the government had rehabilitated 130 nomad families in Ramgarh sector in 1979-80.

“We were provided 32 kanals of land close to the International Border and lived their till 1999, before the Army asked us to leave during the Kargil war,” he said.

For two days, he said, the Army allowed them to return to their homes at night, but on the third day asked them to move to safer places. “Our houses and structures were demolished and we were again on the roads after 20 years.”

Due to population growth, the number of nomad families evicted from Ramgarh sector has reached 300. “After our land was taken by the Army, we demanded compensation from the state. We were settled here temporarily. Now again, we are being evicted as the government intends to set up an AIIMS-like institute,” Hussain said.

He said the government was willing to provide 10 marlas of land per Gujjar family living in Rakh Barotia. “We have not agreed to it. How can we? We have got a big flock of animals. Where will we keep them if we are provided only 10 marlas? We have told the government we need more land.”

He said state governments had not treated the Gujjars like human beings.

The Gujjars still remember Sheikh Abdullah’s wife, Begum Jehan, for her kindness. “It was because of her that the Gujjar and Bakarwal Advisory Board was set up. She worked for our uplift but after her none has come to help us,” said Hussain.

An elderly nomad, Abdul Gaffar, claimed the government had a plan to evict them from forest areas. “For ages, we have been living near forest areas... We ensure the protection of forests,” he said.

Gaffar said instead of lauding their contribution, the government was bent on evicting them on the pretext that they had “illegally occupied forest land”.

“We are not occupiers. We have been living in the forest area for ages and yet we are facing threat of eviction,” he said.

Chechi said the Gujjars and Bakarwals provided milk, butter and other dairy products to the whole of Jammu but when anything untoward happened, the nomads were targeted.

In May 2016, senior BJP leader and then forest minister Choudhary Lal Singh, who was recently forced to resign for his comment on the Kathua rape, had threatened the Gujjars with a repeat of the 1947 massacre of Muslims.

“We have always been pro-Indian. For this reason, we have been demanding a Gujjar Regiment in the Indian Army just like the Sikh or Maratha regiment,” Chechi said.

Nomad primer

To stop eviction of nomads from forest areas, the Mehbooba Mufti regime had introduced a Tribal Policy. Under the policy, the Forest Department would have to seek permission from the Tribal Affairs Department to evict nomads and police were to be told not to harass nomads when they took along their flock of animals during seasonal migration.

However, BJP ministers opposed it, saying the policy was meant to “legalise” encroachments and “cow smuggling”. The issue was then referred to a Group of Ministers.

Work underway on nomad policy

Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Affairs Minister Ch Zulfikar Ali has declared nomads the “best protectors of forests” but conceded that most are landless.

Speaking to The Sunday Standard, he asserted that tribals were part of the eco-system and “we can’t disturb this eco-system”.

Ali said tribals constituted 15 per cent of the state’s population. “They don’t possess any big land holding and majority are landless. They move from one place to another during the seasonal migration that has been going on for centuries. They are not stationary,” he said.

He said there was a national policy that nomads should not be evicted from their place of stay and “we are also working to frame such a policy here”.

“The Tribal Affairs department has formulated a policy to settle these nomadic people. The policy was listed in the cabinet and it has been referred to a Group of Ministers. We are expecting the GoM to give its nod to the policy,” he said.

The minister said the government was trying to improve literacy rate among the nomads. “We have set up 23 hostels (17 for boys and 6 for girls) for Gujjar students across the state. About 2,350 students can be accommodated in these hostels. We are constructing 23 more hostels, which will raise capacity of the hostels to 4,500,” he said.

BJP chief spokesman Sunil Sethi said nobody was opposed to Gujjars and Bakerwals living in temporary traditional hutments in the forests. “The only issue is that there is encroachment of forest area. Encroachment of government land cannot be allowed,” he said.

Living in fear of police

The predominant feeling among the Gujjar-Bakarwals is that the savage rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua would not have happened had they been properly rehabilitated.

“Had we been rehabilitated, we would not have been scattered and none of us would have been living in an isolated place. The family of Kathua victim was living in an isolated place, so the incident took place,” Mohammad Shafi Chechi, a member of the State Gujjar and Bakarwal Advisory Board, said.

The nomads also alleged they were harassed during their seasonal migrations by police and other groups on “cow smuggling” charges.

“We are harassed and victimised during the bi-annual seasonal migration. For decades, we have been moving from one place to another with our flock of sheep, goats, cows, etc. But now police and other groups accuse us of cow smuggling,” alleged Lal Hussain, a nomad.

Mohammad Ramzan, a Gujjar, claimed that despite knowing fully well that they were nomads, the police targeted them. “We have to pay bribes to policemen at different places to let us continue our migration.”

He said they feared moving around with their animals. “Often, we cannot take an injured cow or a sick calf to the veterinary hospital for fear that we will be attacked.”

Who are the Bakarwals?

The Bakarwals (sometimes called Gujjar-Bakarwals) are a mostly Sunni Muslim nomadic tribe based in the Pir Panjal Mountains and the Himalayas. They are mostly found in Jammu and Kashmir and in the Nuristan province of Afghanistan

What does the word ‘Bakarwal’ mean?

‘Bakarwal’ is derived from the Indic language terms ‘bakara’ meaning ‘goat or sheep’, and ‘wal’ meaning ‘one who takes care of’

Are ‘Gujjar’ and ‘Bakarwal’ synonymous?

Both are nomadic tribes having the same ethnicity. Those who earn their livelihood by rearing goats and sheep are called Bakarwals. Those who make a living partly from agriculture and partly by rearing buffaloes and cows are called Gujjars. The Gujjars may be settled, half-settled or nomadic

Where do they live?

In five districts of Jammu region – Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Samba and Udhampur

What is their population?

According to the 2011 census, tribals constituted 11.9 per cent of the 1.25 crore population of J&K

Did they ever own land?

Before 1947, the nomads had their own land along the forested areas of Jammu province. But after Partition and the anti-Muslim riots in Jammu, thousands of them migrated to safer places. Their ancestral land was then handed to refugees from Pakistan. Since then, they have been living temporarily in one place or another

Where did they live before they were evicted?

The Gujjars and Bakerwals mostly lived along the International Border in Jammu province. Majority of them were evicted from their homes after the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars, and then again after the 1999 Kargil war. Most of them have not been rehabilitated

Are they known for any heroic acts during the Indo-Pak wars?

During the 1965 war, Moulvi Ghulam Din, a Bakarwal, is known to have ensured that villagers backed the Indian Army, not the Pakistani guerrillas, in the Sawjian sector. He was awarded the Ashok Chakra for his role.

During the 1971 war, a nomad woman, Mali Bi, reportedly tipped off the Army on Pakistani guerrillas in the Poonch area. She was also lauded for her contribution.

Prior to the 1999 Kargil War, some members of the Bakarwal community are known to have informed the Indian Army about Pakistani infiltration.