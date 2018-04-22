GUWAHATI: Filmmakers from the Northeast are making a mark on the national scene, but there are challenges back home that, they feel, will compel reinvention.This year, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur had a rich haul at the 65th National Film Awards. Although Assam and Manipur are known for award-winning films, Nagaland is least known as a filmmaking state. There are various constraints, but passion is what keeps the film-makers going. The Northeast is not commercially-viable for language films, with the lack of audience as the biggest handicap. It is only in Manipur that commercial films have a larger audience. Assam enjoyed a similar fate till a few years ago. Mobile phones and other forms of digital entertainment are among the factors blamed for this phenomenon.

Utpal Borpujari, who won the Best Assamese Film award for his debut feature film on witch-hunting ‘Ishu’, disagrees that the Northeast has now come of age in filmmaking. “Aribam Syam Sharma (Manipur) and Jahnu Baruah, Adil Hussain, Seema Biswas and Bishnu Kharghoria (Assam) excelled on the national scene long ago. The films of Manipur’s Haobam Pawan Kumar are famous internationally. A new crop of film-makers are now making interesting films for the past three to four years. There is Pradip Kurbah and Dominic Sangma in Meghalaya, and Sange Dorjee Thongdok in Arunachal Pradesh. So, the quality has been always there. All we need is a market for films,” Borpujari tells The Sunday Standard.

Commercial Assamese films are not viable as Assam does not have enough theatre halls, he says. “We need a lot of cinema halls across the Northeast. Films can be commercially viable only in Assam and Manipur because they have a larger audience. If someone makes a film in a dialect of Arunachal, it will always have a smaller audience. So, either he (film-maker) will make film out of passion or for a global market.”

Language movies will survive only if they can reach out to semi-urban and rural populace, Borpujari says.

“There was a time when villagers used to board buses to reach towns for watching movies. It will not happen now because you have mobile phones and other forms of entertainment. Cinema now has to go to the people. Goa has a concept of mobile cinema. It has to happen in the Northeast like the mobile theatres of Assam.” Sesino Yhoshu, who won the Best Environment Film (non-feature film) award for her ‘The Pangti Story’, comes from Kohima which does not have a single theatre hall.

“We don’t have a film culture, yet a lot of people produce films out of passion. To win so many awards, it is an exciting and proud moment for the Northeast. There is a talent pool but they need a platform and a better support system. There are lots of stories to be told,” she says. Her film ‘The Story of a House’ was earlier screened at many film festivals in the country as well as abroad.The Pangti Story, a 26-minute documentary about conservation initiatives of a village in Nagaland’s Wokha district, highlights how the locals killed thousands of Amur falcons for ages until they turned into their protectors a few years ago.

“Hunting is an age-old culture of the Nagas. I was curious to know as to how an entire village suddenly stopped the killings and became conservationists,” Sesino says. At the 65th National Film Awards, Assam’s budding film-maker Rima Das won the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) award for her film ‘Village Rockstars’ - 30 years after Jahnu Barua had bagged the honour for ‘Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai’.

‘Village Rockstars’, which revolves around a group of poor children having fun as a rock band, also got the Best Editing award (Rima), Best Location Sound Recordist award ( Mallika Das) and the Best Child Artist honour (Bhanita Das). The Best Book on Cinema went to ‘Matmagi Manipur’, which is the first Manipuri feature film. Authored by Bobby Wahengbam, the book vividly portrays the socio-political scenario in which the language cinema in Manipur was born.